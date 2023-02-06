English
    CRC Group to invest Rs 810 crore to develop commercial project in Noida

    The company to invest the amount in constructing an integrated IT/ITES commercial project in Noida. The project will spread across an area of 22 lakh sq ft of built-up area

    Moneycontrol News
    Representative image.

    Noida-based real estate developer CRC Group on February 6 announced that it will invest Rs 810 crore to develop a commercial project in the city.

    The company, through its Special Purpose Vehicle, IT Infrastructure Park Pvt Ltd, would invest the amount in constructing an international-level integrated IT/ITES commercial project in Noida, spread across an area of 22 lakh sq ft of built-up area.

    The Noida-based firm has already signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Uttar Pradesh government under the Invest UP programme for the project, which has the potential to generate employment for 9,000 people.

    "We have acquired 11.16 acres of land from Logix and Uppal Group in Sector 140 A, Noida to develop a Grade-A integrated IT/ITeS commerical project. The land was acquired through a Supreme Court order," the company’s founder and CEO Kunal Bhalla told reporters.