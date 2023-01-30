English
    CPP investments leads IndoSpace fund with investment of $205 million

    On 30th January 2023, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP) made an announcement regarding an investment of $205 million as an anchor investor in the real estate fund of IndoSpace. The company IndoSpace is a leading name in the real estate industry in the country, reported Newswire.

    This particular investment marks the first close of the brand’s fourth development vehicle, IndoSpace Logistics Parks IV (ILP IV), aiming to target a total of equity commitments worth $600 million.

    Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

    With this venture being the latest one between the two companies, CPP Investments and IndoSpace established their first venture in 2017, thus currently owning the largest portfolio of stabilized modern logistics assets in India. CPP Investments had also made an investment in ILP III, and post the investment made in ILP IV, the partnership will exceed a total of $1 billion in terms of assets.