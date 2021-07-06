COVID-19 second wave impact: Warehousing transactions down by 23% year-on-year

(Image courtesy: Embassy Industrial Parks)

The warehousing transactions in the top eight Indian cities in FY 2021 registered a decline of 23 percent year-on-year to 31.7 mn sq ft due to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated lockdowns that brought economic activity to a near halt and adversely impacted occupier decisions, a new report has said.

Chennai was the only city to witness a growth of 4 percent YoY to 3.5 mn sq ft in FY 2021, compared to 3.4 mn sq ft in FY 2020. While Bengaluru transaction levels remain stable, Ahmedabad and Pune were the worst-hit markets with a decline of 42 percent Y-o-Y each, a report by Knight Frank India titled India Warehousing Market Report–2021 has said.

The report also noted that the annual warehousing transactions for the top eight Indian cities (primary markets) will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 19 percent to 76.2 mn sq ft (7.08 mn sq m) by the financial year 2026 from 31.7 mn sq ft (2.95 mn sq m) in FY2021.

As per the projections for the next five years (FY 2022 – FY 2026), the e-commerce segment is expected to take up significant space estimated to be 98 mn sq ft (9.1 mn sq m) approximately registering an increase of 165 percent from the preceding period of FY 2017 – 2021.

Third Party Logistics (3PL) and other sector companies are expected to take up 56 percent (83 mn sq ft) and 43 percent (53 mn sq ft) more space respectively, over the same reference period, it said.

Total land committed to warehousing development in the top eight cities is approximately 22,488 acres, which will translate to a total buildable potential of up to 531 mn sq ft. Existing warehousing stock already accounts for 329 mn sq ft on this committed land, leaving about 202 mn sq ft of potential warehousing space that can be developed in these land parcels.

Occupiers showed a marked preference for Grade A properties as they are much better geared toward tackling exigencies such as those posed by the pandemic. Increased demand by e-commerce companies also resulted in increased preference for Grade A properties.

As many as 65 percent of all transactions during FY 2021 were in Grade A properties with the exception of Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, more than half the area transacted in all the top markets occurred in Grade A properties, it said.

The report also evaluates 13 secondary markets. These markets show strong future potential as their current share in transactions has grown consistently from 12 percent in FY 2019 to 23 percent in FY 2021. Secondary markets accounted for 0.9 mn sq m (9.7 mn sq ft) of warehousing transactions during FY 2021.

“The past five quarters have been nothing short of a roller coaster ride as successive infection waves adversely impacted human life. During this period, most commercial real estate asset classes have been impacted by the headwinds including the Indian warehousing sector. But inherent strength of the Indian economy, strong domestic consumer base and some unique opportunities arising out of the pandemic have mitigated the impact on the warehousing sector,” said Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India.

In the short run, occupier activities will be dictated by the intensity of the pandemic. However, in the long-term perspective the sector should gain momentum aligning itself to India’s economic development trajectory, he said.

The e-commerce sector is expected to see the maximum growth in warehousing transaction volumes among all sectors over the FY 2022-26 period, with its share of annual transactions growing from 31 percent currently to 37 percent in FY 2026. E-commerce, 3PL and other sectors are expected to account for 86 percent of the total warehousing transacted space in the next five years (FY 2022-26) compared to 78 percent of the transacted space during FY 2017-21.

Though there is a YoY fall in transaction volumes in FY 2021, demand has grown at a CAGR of 23 percent in the FY 2017-21 periods. In NCR, as much as 0.6 mn sq ft was leased which is a drop of 20 percent in FY 2021 on a y-on-y basis. Mumbai saw a space takeup of 0.5 mn sq ft which is a drop of 23 percent.

As per the report, warehousing demand in secondary markets has grown 31 percent YoY compared to a 23 percent YoY de-growth for primary markets, in FY 2021. The secondary markets contribute around 23 percent of overall warehousing demand in India. Among the secondary markets, Indore and Jaipur noted exponential growth of 306 percent and 219 percent respectively in FY 2021.

Rent growth faced significant headwinds in the challenging market with occupiers negotiating hard for incentives like rent-free periods and delaying contractual escalations to tide over liquidity issues.