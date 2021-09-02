COVID-19 second wave had lower impact on residential real estate sales: ICRA

Real estate experts say that the proposal is ill-timed as the NCR real estate market has only just begun recovering from the dual impact of Lockdowns 1.0 and 2.0. (Image: Shutterstock)

The sales in the residential realty sector across the top eight cities of the country in Q1 FY2022 dropped 19 percent to 68.5 msf from 84.7 msf in Q4 FY2021 due to the second wave of COVID-19 but underlying demand drivers remain intact and sales are likely to revert to earlier levels in the later part of FY2022, similar to the recovery witnessed in H2-FY2021, an analysis by ICRA has said.

As for new launches, with the resurgence of the second wave of Covid-19, housing enquiries and site visits fell in the top eight metro cities and new housing project launches dipped by over 12 percent quarter on quarter (QoQ) basis; nonetheless the launches have increased three-fold when compared to corresponding quarter previous year.

Unsold inventory numbers also increased. On a QoQ basis, the inventory overhang has risen due to the impact of the pandemic. The unsold inventory stood at 1057 msf as on June, 2021 and with the current sales velocity, it will take 3.9 years to sell the unsold stock, an increase from the years to sell (YTS) of 3.2, as per Q4 FY2021 sales velocity, the analysis noted.

The sequential drop in sales of 19 percent comes on a high base of Q4 FY2021, in which the sector witnessed its second highest sales, since FY2012. However, residential sales more than doubled when compared to the 33.7 msf sales recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, Q1 FY2021, it said.

As per ICRA’s analysis, with the increased focus on vaccination by the government and quick re-opening of the economy, unlike 2020, sales are likely to recover to the earlier levels in the short-to-medium term.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

This is due to the fact that despite the significant disruption in Q1 FY2022, the underlying demand trend has remained intact, driven by factors such as multi-year low interest rates, demand for more residential space on account shift to hybrid working model, and pent-up demand.

These factors supported a healthy recovery in sales during the second half of FY2022, with the recovery being aided to some extent by concessions on stamp duties and other incentives provided by certain state governments.

“The impact of the second wave has been lower than that witnessed in the first wave due to various factors including the continuing work-from-home by many salaried employees, more localised lockdown restrictions and higher degree of certainty regarding future income levels and stability,” said Kapil Banga, sector head and assistant vice president at ICRA.

In particular, the IT/ITES sector has witnessed robust financial performance with increased hiring, which supported the demand from employees in such sectors.

“The preference for bigger and better homes is also supporting second-home purchases which had remained low in the previous years. Though the second wave has dented the market following a good recovery curve in H2 FY2021, a similar recovery curve is expected in the second half of FY2022 as well,” he said.

Home-buyers prefer ready-to-move in homes

ICRA notes that the homebuyers have been leaning towards completed inventory and towards developers with an established track record of on-time and quality project completion.

This has led to increased market share of top nine listed realty players, from 6 percent of sales in FY2017 to over 16 percent in FY2021. The long-term trend of consolidation in the market, which has been a result of evolving consumer preferences as well as a sustained increase in market share of large developers among recent launches, is likely to continue and will support further improvement in the market share of larger and stronger developers, the analysis said.

With construction impacted to some extent and decline in the sales for the top nine listed players, the collections also got impacted, registering a decline of 27 percent QoQ, the analysis said.

Further, extension in RERA timelines in certain states by six-nine months along with reduction in the approval costs/construction premiums provided by certain states for a limited period has provided flexibility to defer outflows in case of weakness in collections. Thus, notwithstanding the moderation in collections, the cash from operations for the larger developers have not witnessed a steep decline.

However, shrinking market share and cautious lending approach by NBFCs / HFCs may create a challenging operating and financing environment for small developers in the near term.

While the larger, organised players have maintained considerable liquidity buffers, and have better cash flow adequacy ratios, together with high financial flexibility, smaller players would find it difficult to cope with the prevailing market conditions.

“The home enquiries have increased post June 21, while the fundamental demand drivers remain intact with the gradual pick-up in economic activity after the second wave and would serve as key enablers of the recovery of sales in the residential realty industry. As the larger developers resume their launch of new projects, which had been temporarily impacted in Q1 FY2022, their share of sales is expected to continue to improve within the overall residential real estate sales,” Banga said.