Covid-19 Second Wave: Developers’ bodies demand extension of timelines for projects registered under RERA

To cope with the impact of the second wave of COVID-19, real estate developers have demanded more time for completion of projects, saying that the situation may take six-nine months to return to normalcy and asked the housing ministry to issue a directive to all states to extend the validity of all the existing approvals.

In a letter to the ministry of housing and urban affairs, Credai National, has said that due to shortage of labour, disruption in supply chain of raw materials and other unforeseen factors, there may be a delay in the overall lifecycle of construction projects.

The builders have said in the letter that even after the lockdown is lifted it will take months to mobilise labour and materials. Though states have exempted construction activity from the lockdown, labour is moving back to their villages as there is a big surge in infections across major cities.

There is also a cascading effect of the first wave, as the already disrupted supply chain had barely started to recover, and now with states imposed fresh lockdowns and curfews even the supply chain will continue to stay affected, the builders have said in the letter.

These factors will have a direct impact on project timelines leading to delays in under construction properties and will come under the ambit of RERA violations. Rapid vaccination leading to decrease in infections and deaths will restore the confidence of labour and only then will the labour return to the sites. Going by the experience of the first wave, the situation would take 6-9 months to return to normalcy, the builders' body said.

It asked the ministry to issue a “directive to all the states to extend the validity of all the existing approvals, licenses and no-objection certificates including those given by RERA accorded to real estate projects may be extended by a period of nine months."

In its letter to the ministry, the National Real Estate Development Council (Naredco) has also asked for an extension in project completion timelines.

“In view of the difficulties being faced by the industry, we sincerely request you to issue advisory to State Governments and their RERA Authorities for further extending the completion date for all real estate projects registered under RERA for a period of 6 months, with a provision of further extension,” Naredco said in its letter to the ministry.

“We also request you to kindly issue advisory for ‘suo moto’ extension of the timelines of various time-bound permissions, like No Objection Certificates (NoCs), approvals related to real estate construction projects etc,” it added.

In May last year, the Centre had issued an advisory asking real estate regulators in states and union territories to extend by at least six months the deadline for completion of projects in the face of the coronavirus outbreak.

The outbreak of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, be treated as an “act of God” and a “force majeure” event under the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) Act, the housing and urban affair ministry had said in the advisory issued on May 13.