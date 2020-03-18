COVID-19 pandemic: Mall operators stand to lose 20-25% of annual revenue

With Mumbai, Pune, Delhi and Bengaluru ordering a temporary closure of all shopping malls owing to concerns over coronavirus, mall operators may feel the heat with expected losses of 20-25 percent in annual revenue.

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country, the order of closure of malls and multiplexes across many top cities by the respective state governments has caused the organised retail scene in these cities to come to a grinding halt, said Anuj Kejriwal, MD & CEO – ANAROCK Retail. The closure order is meant to prevent people congregating for any reason.

“Wherever it has been mandated, there will therefore be a high number of establishments that need to shut down for operations. Even short-term closures will have significant financial implications,” Kejriwal said.

With the COVID-19 issue likely to linger till at least Q1FY21 (April-June 2020), mall operators stand to lose 20-25 percent of their annual revenue assuming that a rent-free period is given to retailers, said an analysis by ICICI Securities.

This implies a revenue loss for retailers such as apparel/department stores, multiplexes and food QSRs during the period of mall closure. Also, retailers may have to potentially bear the store rental costs (typically anywhere between 15-25 percent of store consumption), it said.

It said that a bounce back was likely once the situation improved. Given the evolving situation with respect to COVID-19 across India, mall operators and their tenants/retailers potentially face losses in the March-June 2020 period. However, in case of an improved situation from Q2FY21 onwards (July 2020), consumers may flock back to malls.

It noted that in Q1FY21 revenues were at risk for mall operators. Malls are an annuity business with a few seasonal variations (sale season/festive season) which is captured through revenue share when store consumption crosses a fixed threshold. During leaner periods, a minimum guarantee ensures downside protection for the mall operator.

The analysis said that another key monitorable would be the progress in rental renegotiations from FY21 onwards with over 50-60 percent space up for renewal across Phoenix Mills’ High Street Phoenix and all Market City malls over FY20-FY22E. Brigade Enterprises derives over Rs1.1bn of annual revenue from its two Orion malls in Bengaluru while Oberoi Realty derives Rs1.6bn of annual revenue from its Oberoi Mall in Goregaon, Mumbai.

“All these measures and along with it, the increased risk of contagion in public spaces is expected to lead to a very sharp drop in footfalls in the multiplexes particularly those in malls. Acuité expects a precipitous drop of over 50 percent in multiplex footfalls in the next two-three months particularly for those which are primarily located in retail malls at Tier I/II cities,” said Suman Chowdhury, President-ratings at Acuité Ratings and Research.

The top eight main cities of India have 126 malls sprawling over more than 61 mn sq ft area and more than 100 malls have multiplexes attached, said Anarock Retail.