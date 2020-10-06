COVID-19 impact: Work-from-home forcing occupiers to set up multiple offices across cities

The year 2020 brought with it disruption and forced businesses to undergo transitions and alterations. With COVID-19 spreading its tentacles far and wide, offices had to adapt the work-from-home culture, put social distancing norms in place wherever necessary and adopt some unique office space trends.

One such model is the reverse trend that is being witnessed by the commercial office market space wherein occupiers are now looking at reducing their dependence on a single headquarter office and are subsequently adopting a distributed occupancy strategy.

This enables them to set up multiple office spaces in smaller hubs or micro-markets across a city or region usually at a lower cost location resulting in improved work-life balance for employees and reduced commute time, given the lockdown restrictions and current social distancing norms.

Change in office space consumption

Shweta Sawhney MD, Delhi NCR|Savills India

Consolidation of offices is the trend of the past. In pre-COVID-19 times, it was considered a smart move that led to increased efficiency and reduced operational costs.

However, the current outbreak and the subsequent policy of working from home have led to the emergence of this trend where occupiers are now looking at setting up multiple office spaces in micro-markets which cater to their existing employee demographics. There is a whole shift of focus on employee well-being and some best practices are emerging out of the current situation.

Corporates will now plan their space consumption keeping in mind factors such as flexibility in lease terms, minimum capital investment, rental costs, lower commuting time for employees, last mile connectivity and social distancing.

Given the restrictions on the number of people in an office, tenants are evaluating alternate micro-markets where additional spaces are being created as part of the recent portfolio optimization exercise undertaken by a majority of occupiers both in Gurgaon and Noida. Micro markets like Noida Expressway and Golf Course Extension Road are set to witness interest from occupiers.

Effects on micro-markets

Noida experienced the biggest year in 2019 with approximately 2.8 mn sq ft of gross absorption, which was led by approximately 1.7 mn sq ft of leasing on the Noida expressway alone. In H1 of 2020, Noida overtook Gurgaon in terms of overall office space absorption owing to its quality supply of offices, aggressive commercials, enhanced infrastructure, and better connectivity.

Another reason for this increase was the fact that Gurgaon witnessed more exits than fresh take ups leading to negative absorption in the market more specifically in Q2 for 2020.

Golf Course Extension Road is another micro-market that has been observing a significant amount of growth and interest over the last two years. Improved connectivity with Cyber City has led to major growth in terms of leasing here.

The Golf Course Extension Road has close to 10 mn sq ft of supply where most of the leases were signed recently. In 2019, this stretch saw about a 1 mn sq ft of leasing. It is one of the most active micro-markets in India along with Noida expressway.

Previously, leasing options were concentrated in Central Business District (CBD) in most micro-markets. There was low vacancy and thereby only a few suitable options were available for tenants.

However, with recent exits, there is quality supply at disposal for tenants in both CBD and non-CBD markets. Over 12-18 months, the market is going to be tilted towards favouring tenants as there will be good quality supply available and marginal correction in terms of rentals too.

Impact on absorption and rentals

There is no consolidated data yet as we still have one quarter to close this year, however, 2020 office space absorption is likely to be half of 2019 numbers. This is primarily because work from home is now an established way of business continuity and the trend is likely to continue through 2021.

However, we might witness the percentage of people working from home may start going down by early Q1 2021 when COVID-19 infections are expected to reduce and gradually phasing out.

Domino effect on tier-2 and tier-3 markets

Given that work from home is now established as a preferred alternative from a Business Continuity Planning (BCP) perspective, hiring in tier-2 and 3 markets is likely to go up considering the talent pool is available at lower costs.

However, the impact of this trend on the overall absorption is yet to be seen as it will go hand in hand with the recovery cycle. If in the next two quarters, COVID-19 continues to grow strong and work-from-home pattern extends beyond 2021, then tier-2 and 3 markets may see demand for flexible office spaces go up.