COVID-19 impact: Thailand-based property development firm plans to launch two co-working centres by second quarter in 2021

Despite COVID-19, Thailand-based property development firm Magnolia Quality Development Corporation (MQDC)’s expansion plans for India are on track. It hopes to launch two more properties in Delhi and Gurgaon by the second quarter in 2021 and is currently evaluating opportunities for property development.

The firm is considering launching five centres for Whizdom Club in Delhi NCR in all.

“As far as Whizdom Club is concerned we are currently looking for the second and the third sites already. We are in discussions with some landlords in Delhi and in Gurgaon and the model remains similar to our first property but it is not a cookie cutter,” Chulamas Jitpatima, director, MQDC India Real Estate Private, told Moneycontrol.

There could be one centre in Noida too.

“Depending on how the economy pans out, the two centres are expected to be launched by the second quarter next year,” she said.

Before COVID-19 struck in March, the company was to start work with property and management consultants on evaluating and developing projects in India.

“But that may take longer now because we still need to evaluate, meet partners, companies, and potential investors. The decision to go or not to go and which brand to go, which kind of project to launch – all these will take time, she said.

The company launched the first of the three projects planned for India last year at Greater Kailash-II in South Delhi. The property spans 22,000 square feet and has over 400 seats. This had been leased from DLF.

As part of the government regulations, the Whizdom Club facility had to remain shut for almost three months and reopened in June. The occupancy in June was approximately 50 percent of the occupancy before COVID-19.

“Having said that we have retained almost all our members and acquired new ones. Everyone is not coming back to the club just yet and the return is expected to be slow and steady. We have reopened the club with all sanitization procedures in place,” she said, adding ever since several webinars have been organised, besides online sessions for startups, for enterprises and for young students.

As many as 90 percent of tenants had asked for a rent deferment for at least two months and that was looked into.

“Everyone's going through a hard time and we believe in helping out each other. So at Whizdom Club, we gave 100 percent rent relief for two months- April and May- to all our tenants hoping that it can help them more or less,” she said.

As far as charges of dedicated seats and private cabins are concerned, they too have been revised during the pandemic.

“Depending on which kind of seat, except for the private cabins, rates have been revised between 30 percent to 40 percent downwards,” she said.

If the price per seat in a private cabin before COVID-19 was Rs 35,000 to Rs 36,000 per seat per month, the current rates are in the range of Rs 24000 to Rs 26,000 per month for private cabins depending on the location of the seat.

The rates for dedicated desks per month right now are in the range of Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000. They were earlier priced at Rs 25,000.

The number of lock-in years has also reduced post the lockdown.

Before the pandemic, the lock-in period for any rental deal was one to two years. This has now been reduced to half to about six months to a year.

The facility has also received several enquiries for private cabins and even meeting rooms.

“I think it's too soon to say whether the co-working space is going to push forward aggressively post COVID-19. In any case nobody can work from home 100 percent. At the end of the day, everyone has to socialize, network, attend meetings, interact and for that meeting spaces and event spaces are a must,” she said.

As far as sales are concerned, they are a bit slow compared to pre-COVID but the company has been able to close quite a few deals.

The tenant base right now mainly consists of SMEs. Start-ups and university clients have largely opted for event space, meeting rooms and flexible desks.

“We are currently having a good balance because the SMEs and the enterprises are signed in for a longer tenure. Even during the pandemic, the deals that we have closed successfully largely comprise SMEs,” she said.

Daily and weekly passes are also popular.

“People are opting for swing space to hold meetings as not everyone can work from home every day. So, as part of the action plan of COVID, my sales team has aggressively gone out, met with brokers, corporates and also partnered with online platforms to have a wider reach. And that's why we see a lot more traction coming in for the daily and weekly passes as well,” she said.

The daily pass is currently priced at Rs 600.

“Right now we don't want price to become a goodbye factor. So, we are doing whatever we can do for our members and we are trying to be flexible. We are also providing a longer lock-in period or for that matter free trials. Even options such as free rent for a month or half. It depends on the discussions we have with each prospective client,” she said.

Social distancing norms are also followed at the company’s facility in Delhi due to which the occupancy at any given point in time is about 30 percent.

“We’ve never gone beyond what we're allowed to. As per government regulations, we’re allowed to have about 33 percent occupancy and we are within that permissible limit,” she said.

The company is also open to property development opportunities in India.

“MQDC is a house of brands. There are at least 10 brands under our portfolio. Some are launched while others are in the pipeline,” said Jitpatima.

“We would want to partner with another player who shares our vision. We are open to mixed use development, residential, and hybrid models of co-working,” she said.

The firm is not limited by size. “It all depends on how attractive the location is. It could be the same size as here and depends on the product mix as well. We are also open to purchase, lease and even joint ventures in the future depending on the opportunities that come by,” she stated.

“I'm not saying that we only plan to do mixed-use development. The first project could be a boutique residential project, an office development or even a senior living project. It all depends on what our research and market study indicates. The study should be completed within a year,” she said.

The company has also introduced a new trading vertical in India of late.

“These include wellness products which are in line with our brand for which we are building a pipeline of products we can source from start-ups and young entrepreneurs. These include organic skin care, stationary and more,” she added.