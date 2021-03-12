COVID-19 impact: Supply of studio apartments declines by nearly 15%

better interiors_48_45739817

With demand for larger apartments on the rise during the COVID-19 pandemic, the growth curve for studio apartments has hit a reverse gear for the first time in seven years with the supply declining by almost 15 percent, research by Anarock has revealed.

Of a total of 884 projects launched in 2020 across the top 7 cities, just 130 projects offered studio apartments – a 15 percent share, according to the research.

In contrast, of the 1,921 projects launched in 2019, around 368 or around 19 percent, offered studio apartments.

Historically, MMR and Pune drove the studio apartment trend - of total project supply share between 2013 to 2020, they accounted for a 96 percent share. The average size of these apartments (on built-up area) was highest in NCR (400 sq. ft.) and lowest in MMR (300 sq. ft.), it said.

In contrast, the southern cities of Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad had never caught the studio apartment bug - just 34 projects in these three cities had this compact configuration in the same period.

A studio apartment fundamentally consists of a single large room multitasking as a living room and bedroom, with a small kitchenette. Only the bathroom is separated by a wall. Studio apartments have traditionally been favoured by bachelors, students, newly married couples beginning their home ownership journey with a 'starter' home, and business travellers who frequently visit a city for work.

Their small size and no-frills presentation notwithstanding, studio apartments became the favoured option for those with constrained budgets who nevertheless saw the wisdom in living close to key employment hubs.

“The studio apartments trend so far can be clearly plotted. Out of the total 2,102 projects launched in 2013 in the top 7 cities, just 75 projects (or 4 percent) offered studio apartments. The share increased to 5 percent in 2014, followed by a YoY increase in the overall share of projects offering this configuration. This growth trend remained consistent till 2019 when the share was highest at about 19 percent,” said Anuj Puri, chairman – ANAROCK Property Consultants.

“In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, bringing with it the uniquely new WFH and study at home compulsions requiring larger homes,” says Puri. “The onus also suddenly shifted from expensive central locations to the more cost-effective suburbs and peripheries. In a single year, studio apartments' new supply share dipped to 15 percent.”

The last seven years displayed a clearly-defined growth trend in terms of the number of projects offering studio apartments in the last seven years. Unsurprisingly, MMR has the highest supply share among all top 7 cities in this period. Of 5,442 projects launched in MMR between 2013 and 2020, at least 25 percent offer the studio apartment option. The numbers are less spectacular in other cities.

In 2013, out of a total of 2,102 projects launched in the top 7 cities, just 75 projects offered studio apartments – a mere 4 percent share. In 2014, the overall share increased to 5 percent - of 2,812 projects launched, almost 151 projects offered studio apartments. In 2015, the top 7 cities saw nearly 2,635 projects launched, of which 190 projects (or roughly 7 percent) included studio apartments.

In 2016, nearly 1,911 projects were launched in top cities, of which 128 projects (7 percent) incorporated studio apartments. In 2017, a total of 1,826 projects were launched across the top cities, and 197 (11 percent) had studio apartments. In 2018, the total share increased to 18 percent - of 2,477 projects launched, about 446 offered studio apartments. In terms of the number of project launches in a year, 2018 had the highest saturation of studio apartments. 2019 saw approx. 1,921 projects launched, of which 368 projects (19 percent) offered studio apartments, the research said.

Finally in 2020, out of a total of 884 projects launched throughout the year, just 130 projects had studio apartments – a 15 percent share. 2020 kick-started a trend reversal wherein larger homes - spacious enough to accommodate home offices and online study spaces for children - began to be in higher demand, and developers accordingly amended their new supply configurations.