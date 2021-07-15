COVID-19 impact: Office space leasing down 22% YoY in H1 2021; vacancies increase by 42%

Flexible workspaces accounted for 13 percent of the leasing in Q2 2021, up from a 5 percent share in Q1 2021.
The total gross leasing of commercial office spaces in H1 2021 declined 22 percent year-on-year to 10.1 million sq feet across the top six cities, a report by Colliers India has said.
South India remains a favourable market for technology occupiers who continue to commit to space in the market. Bengaluru continues to lead the leasing activity with a share of about 43 percent, followed by Delhi-NCR and Mumbai with a share of 19 percent and 16 percent respectively, it said.
On the supply front, H1 2021 witnessed supply of about 12.1 million sq feet, a decline of about 53 percent from H1 2020. Although supply halved this year, it was still higher than the demand seen during the period, contributing to a further increase in vacancy levels in addition to space rationalisation by occupiers across cities.
As a result, overall vacant stock rose by 42 percent YOY across the top six cities, the report said.
During Q2 2021, the IT-BPM sector continues to drive the major demand accounting for about 34 percent of the total leasing in the top six Indian cities although it came down from its share of 47 percent in Q1 2021. The average deal size in the IT-BPM is about 41,000 sq ft.
The engineering and manufacturing sector also continues to have the second-highest leasing share in Q2 2021 as manufacturing companies bet on India to set up their global in-house centres. During Q2 2021, the engineering and manufacturing sector’s leasing accounted for about 22 percent of the total leasing, up from 18 percent in Q1 2021.
“A downward revision of the expected GDP growth rate by various local and international agencies as well as the recent low services PMI have added to the cautious approach of occupiers. However, past experience and views from many occupiers suggest that this is temporary phase and that once there is an improvement in the overall situation, leasing could ramp up very quickly given that there is adequate supply at highly competitive rents in most markets," said Siddhart Goel, senior director and head, Research at Colliers India.
The second wave of COVID-19 and the high probability of a third wave, compounded by slower-than-expected vaccinations in India has resulted in occupiers seriously adopting a wait-and-watch attitude over the remaining year 2021 before leasing new spaces and even renewing the leases on their existing offices as most of them do not want to bear expenses for offices that they cannot use.
“Though South India markets may have witnessed a drop in YOY leasing, we are confident in the markets’ resilience to bounce back in H2 of 2021 as markets begin opening. South India remains a favourable market for technology occupiers who continue to commit to space in the market,” said Arpit Mehrotra, Managing Director, Office Services, South India.
“We expect the leasing momentum to pick up at the end of 2021 with the acceleration of vaccination drives and re-opening of offices in India. All cities except Bengaluru witnessed a drop in leasing YOY. In Bengaluru, large occupiers continued to lease space for their technology centres. Pune witnessed the steepest decline at 74 percent, due to a prolonged COVID-led lockdown in the city,” he said.
“The government's initiative to inoculate the general populace has positively impacted the real estate market. Mumbai commercial real estate markets witness many inquiries, which will hopefully result in a quicker recovery,” said Sangram Tanwar, Managing Director, Office Services, Mumbai.