you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 impact | Oberoi Realty lays off 75 employees

Employees will be compensated for the period of the lockdown and will be paid their balance dues in full compliance with all applicable HR compliances, the company said.

Vandana Ramnani @vandanaramnani1
 
 
Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty Ltd, a real estate development company focused on premium developments, has decided to hand pink slips to 75 employees due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The laid-off employees were the ones who fared the worst in performance reviews, the company said.

"We conduct our annual performance review in March as a part of our internal policies. However, keeping in mind the lockdown, the decision to churn the bottom 10 percent was postponed to coincide with the end of the lockdown," Oberoi said.

The company said it will hire 15 professionals as replacements.

"We will reduce our employee strength by about 60 people for now. The current market conditions also provide an ideal opportunity to recruit the best talent to replace the positions that were retired. In fact, we have recruited a very senior head -EPC in our leadership team during the lockdown as well and we continue to look for talent at all levels," it said.

The laid-off employees  have been fully compensated for the period of the lockdown and will also be paid their balance dues in full compliance with all applicable HR policies, according to the company.

Residential projects are the mainstay of Oberoi Realty but the company has diversified into other  segments of the real estate market. It typically targets the upper-end of the respective income or market segment.

In April this year, the company prepaid Rs 125 crore debt with interest amount before April 23,the due date.

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 03:19 pm

