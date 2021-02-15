COVID-19 impact: Noida’s stamp duty department likely to incur loss of around Rs 500 crore this fiscal

With the financial year coming to an end, the Noida registration department has so far collected around Rs 1,000 crore and while it is expecting another Rs 400 crore by the end of the fiscal, officials said the expected loss will be around Rs 500 crore primarily on account of COVID-19.

“Noida’s stamp registration department had collected Rs 1856 crore from April 2019 to March. This was before COVID-19. From April 2020 to January 2021, the total collection stands at Rs 1,050 crore. We are hoping to collect Rs 1,400 crore until March 2021 which is a loss of almost Rs 500 crore,” SK Tripathi, assistant inspector general (registration), Gautam Budh Nagar told Moneycontrol.

The annual target for this fiscal (2020-2021) is Rs 3,148 crore. The department did not register any property in April and the revenue was zero that month. In May, June and July, however, the department collected Rs 12 crore, Rs 60 crore and Rs 110 crore, respectively, as stamp duty. In August and September, the department collected around Rs 300 crore and received around Rs 600 crore in the third quarter through stamps and registration.

He said buyers are gradually coming forward to register their projects and collection has also increased. “On average, we have been receiving Rs 170 crore per month since November 2020 in collections,” he said.

Out of the 10,000 units under Amrapali projects, as many as 1,500 flats have been registered until January 2021 of which the department has collected Rs 62.40 crore, sources in the stamps department said.

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI) had written to the UP government to reduce stamp duty and registration fees to boost demand. The Uttar Pradesh unit of NAREDCO has also written to the chief minister Yogi Adityanath to reduce stamp duty to boost demand in the real estate sector.

In Gautam Budh Nagar district (comprising Noida and Greater Noida), the stamp and registration department levies 5% of total property cost (flat, plot, house or other property) as stamp fee at the time of execution of a lease deed.

Since February 2019, the UP government has been charging 1% of total property cost as registration fee. Under an earlier rule, only ₹20,000 was charged as registration fee. It has also made it mandatory that a buyer and developer execute an agreement and pay 1 percent stamp fee for the document. The total stamp duty fee in Gautam Budh Nagar, therefore, works out to be around 7 percent of the total cost of the property.

It should be noted that the Maharashtra government in August 2020 had decided to temporarily reduce stamp duty on housing units from 5 percent to 2 percent until December 31, 2020. Stamp duty from January 1, 2021, until March 31, 2021, is 3 percent.

According to a study by Propstack, properties worth Rs 34,000 crore were sold in Mumbai in December 2020. The number stood at Rs 10,846 crore in December 2019. The sale registration volume grew by 3X in December 2020 versus the same period in 2019. The number stood at Rs 6,433 crore in December 2019 and was at Rs 19,584 crore in December 2020.

In November, the Karnataka government slashed the stamp duty on houses costing less than Rs 20 lakh to 3 percent from 5 percent.

The Delhi government on February 5 decided to reduce circle rates in the capital across categories— residential, commercial and retail—for six months as part of its efforts to provide relief to the real estate sector reeling under the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.