COVID-19 impact | Mumbai luxury property prices could fall 5% in 2020

As COVID-19 takes its toll on luxury residential property markets around the world, prices in most prime residential markets including Mumbai could drop by 5 percent in the year 2020, international property consultant Knight Frank has said.

According to the latest research released on May 5 titled Prime Global Residential Forecast by Knight Frank - Lisbon, Monaco, Vienna and Shanghai are the only four global prime residential markets set to see price growth throughout the rest of 2020, the analysis said.

Knight Frank said as many as 16 cities out of 20 major markets globally could witness a decline in housing prices.

"Prime residential market of Mumbai is expected to see a price fall of 5 percent in the year 2020. For the year 2021, Mumbai's prime residential market is expected to witness a price decline of 3 percent," the consultant said.

Prices are likely to fall in a range of 0-5 percent across Berlin, Cape Town, Geneva, London, Los Angeles, Madrid, Melbourne, Miami, New York, Paris and Sydney. The rates could fall by 5 percent across Buenos Aires, Mumbai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Vancouver.

"There were positive signs in several markets globally that prime prices would rise throughout 2020 but unsurprisingly COVID-19 has put a halt to that," said Liam Bailey, global head of research at Knight Frank.

"Of the 20 cities Knight Frank has analysed, 16 of these will see prime price declines in 2020, with only a handful avoiding a fall into negative territory either because of historic supply shortages or because transactions were able to continue during the lockdown and these measures are already being eased," he said.

With COVID-19 creating a ‘new normal’, the future trends to look out for across prime property markets around the world include an emphasis on second homes closer to home and transition to the long-term rental market.

“With air travel paused, we may see buyers prioritise second home markets closer to home that can be reached by road or rail,” Knight Frank said.

With the holiday rental market impacted, a number of landlords are transitioning to the long-term rental market – this will suit city destinations where there is domestic demand rather than more remote second home markets reliant on overseas tourism, it said.

Also, with interest rates set to remain at historic lows in most advanced economies, some HNWIs will look to take advantage by refinancing or releasing equity in order to buy elsewhere, it said.

The dollar remains strong and this provides both US but crucially, UAE, HK and many emerging market buyers (whose currency is pegged to the USD) with an advantage in many markets.

“The impact of COVID- 19 is far-reaching for most global markets which is reflected in the outlook for the prime residential segments. India’s key markets will also be faced with the uncertainty mostly due to a significant erosion of confidence amongst buyers across the spectrum. However, this also presents with a ray of hope for serious buyers with adequate liquidity to enter the real estate segment in India and across the world as values would be attractive,” said Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director at Knight Frank India.

Analysis by Knight Frank of 20 cities globally highlights the direction of travel for prime residential prices in 2020 and 2021 based on projections for demand and supply, the impact of COVID-19 in the different markets and the varying government stimulus measures announced.

The scale of global economic uncertainty is unprecedented and therefore, putting an exact figure on forecasts is challenging. As a result, Knight Frank has placed the 20 cities analysed into four price bands including markets that will see: strong price growth (+5 percent or more), low price growth (0 to 5 percent), flat or low price falls (0 to -5 percent) and strong price falls (-5 per cent or more).

Besides the forecast, Knight Frank, through its Prime Global Cities Index Q1 2020 has also shared a 12-month and 3-month price change for the prime residential markets.

Bengaluru’s prime residential market performed better than Mumbai and Delhi. Globally, the city ranks 27th with a 1.4 percent annual price change for the period Q1 2019 – Q1 2020; also witnessing 0.1 percent price change in Q1 2020 compared to the previous quarter.

Delhi ranks 32nd with 0.4 percent annual price change for the period Q1 2019 – Q1 2020. The city saw flat prices in Q1 2020 compared to the previous quarter.

Mumbai ranks 33rd with 0.1 percent annual change for the period Q1 2019 – Q1 2020. The city registered a price decline of 0.1 percent in Q1 2020 compared to the previous quarter.

Unsold inventory pressure coupled with a tough economic environment, reflected in a 6-year low GDP growth rate in Q3 FY20, and had strained prime residential market across key cities. The COVID-19 pandemic which started to reflect on market activities from mid-March this year has further aggravated the concerns of this segment, the analysis said.