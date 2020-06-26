COVID-19 impact: Mindspace Business Parks REIT revises draft prospectus

To reflect the new corporate environment following the coronavirus pandemic, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, backed by Mumbai-based realtor K Raheja Corp and private equity firm Blackstone Group, has revised its draft prospectus. It is looking to raise Rs 1,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The company informed market regulator Sebi that it has leased an additional 7 lakh square feet to tenants across various properties since April 1 and it has completed an additional 3.3 million sq ft of new office space since its previous filing last year.

“Since all of our business and operations are located in India, the COVID – 19 pandemic affects our operations due to majority of our tenants limiting their operating staff and hours while others are opting to work from home, interruption in construction activities at our under–construction sites due to the government directives to contain the spread of COVID -19, negative impact on the business and financial condition of some of our tenants and their ability to pay rent,” it said.

The company said it did not incur significant COVID-19 related disruptions to its operations during FY20, collected 99.4 percent of gross contracted rentals for March and that the properties were not fully occupied by tenants in April and May.

As of May 31, the committed occupancy of the company’s portfolio was 92.4 percent and in-place rent across its portfolio was Rs 52.5 per sq ft.

“We derive 99.4 percent of our gross contracted rentals from leasing of office premises, and we have not seen a significant decline in rent receipts during these two months (we have collected 97.8 percent and 95.2 percent of our gross contracted rentals for April and May, respectively),” the company said.

Since April 1, the company has leased 0.7 million square feet of area, of which 40.5 percent was leased to its existing tenants and 59.5 percent was leased to new tenants, including the pre-committed 42,567 sq ft of area in their under-construction asset, Commerzone Porur.

The company’s portfolio comprises five integrated business parks and five independent offices, totalling 29.5 million sq ft of total leasable area.

As of March 31, the company has pre-committed 0.2 million sq ft of area in its under-construction assets, Mindspace Airoli West and Mindspace Madhapur. "About 9 percent and 11 percent of area is expected to be completed in FY21 has been pre-leased as of March 31 and May 31, respectively. Over the projections period, on-campus developments are expected to contribute approximately Rs 1,724 million, or 23.8 percent, of the total increase in the company’s net operating income," it said.

This will be India's second REIT listing after Embassy Parks launched its first REIT in 2019. In April last year, Embassy Office Parks, a joint venture between the Bengaluru-based property developer and private equity firm Blackstone, had put 33 million sq ft of office and hospitality assets under its proposed REIT comprising of seven business parks and four city-centric buildings spread across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Noida.

Earlier this week, Blackstone sold 67 million shares, or 8.7 percent, in Embassy REIT for around $300 million.

REIT is an investment tool that owns and operates rent-yielding real estate assets. It allows individual investors to make an investment in this platform and earn income. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had notified REIT's regulations in 2014, allowing setting up and listing of such trusts, which are popular in some advanced markets.