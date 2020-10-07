COVID-19 impact: Magicbricks forays into property services, ties up with Urban Company

Real estate portal Magicbricks has forayed into the property services business and has partnered with Urban Company, a tech-enabled home services firm, to offer smart solutions to homeowners and tenants.

In the midst of the pandemic, when hygiene takes the centre stage, the partnership will enable Magicbricks users to directly book Urban Company’s home santisation and pest-control services through magicbricks.com/property-services.

“At a time when hygiene and sanitisation have become increasingly significant in our lives, we are delighted to partner with Urban Company and bring to our customers important Home Services all under one roof. We will be gradually adding more categories to our Property Services to make it more compelling for our users,” Magicbricks CEO Sudhir Pai said.

The services for santisation and pest control are available in key markets such as Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad and over a period of time would be expanded to other markets as well.

The partnership also coincides with the onset of the festival season, with Navratri, Durga Puja and Diwali line up over the next one month. It will enable a large number of Magicbricks users to experience Urban Company’s professional services.

"The partnership will enable us to reach out to more consumers and offer professional sanitisation and pest-control services. We are confident this partnership will help us scale higher, especially with the onset of the festive season,” Varun Khaitan, Co-founder of Urban Company, said.

Home santisation packages are available in the range of Rs 799 to Rs 3,099, depending on the size of the house. Pest-control services, on the other hand, are available for cockroaches and ants, bedbugs, termites and mosquitoes. The cost ranges from Rs 799 for mosquitoes to Rs 8,699 for a "comprehensive protection" against termites.