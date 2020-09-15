COVID-19 impact: India ranks 54th globally in home price appreciation

With the residential sector being impacted by low demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, India has moved down 11 spots in the Global House Price Index and is ranked 54th in terms of appreciation in residential real estate prices. It reported a decline of 1.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) in home prices.

Turkey leads with a 25.7 percent increase in prices, according to the Global House Price Index Q2 2020 by Knight Frank, a leading international property consultancy.

Compared to Q1 2020, India has moved down 11 spots in the global index, from 43rd rank to 54th rank in Q2 2020.

The Global House Price Index tracks the movement in mainstream residential prices across 56 countries and territories worldwide using official statistics.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

In the 12-month percentage change for the period Q2 2019 - Q2 2020, Turkey led the annual rankings with prices up 25.7 percent year-on-year, followed by Luxembourg at 13.9 percent year-on-year and Lithuania with 12.4 percent year-on-year. Hong Kong was the weakest-performing territory in Q2 2020, with home prices fallen to 2.8 percent year-on-year.

“The residential sector has been impacted by low demand across most markets in India. Further, the slowdown due to the pandemic in the global economy has adversely affected the real estate sector and the purchasing power of homebuyers. Whilst a lot will depend on when the economy opens up completely, the current softening of prices can be beneficial for the end users to make their purchase decisions. Further, lower home loan interest rate, can provide the right motivation for house purchase,” said Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India.

Mainstream residential prices across 56 countries and territories worldwide rose at an annual rate change of 4.7 percent on average, compared to Q1 2020 at 4.4 percent. According to the report, 9 percent of the surveyed global countries and territories registered a decline in a yearly price growth; European countries occupy eight of the top 10 rankings in Q2 2020, which provides representations from the Baltic and Central and Eastern European nations as well.

From the Asia Pacific region perspective, New Zealand and South Korea, which were initially seen to have effectively handled the pandemic, have registered mixed results.

New Zealand slumped from second to 11th place in the rankings between March and June. However, the country recorded annual price growth of 9 percent, making it the top-performing market of Asia Pacific region.

South Korea, where annual price growth was weak at 0.1 percent in Q1 2020, has seen an annual price growth pick up to 1.3 percent in Q2 2020.