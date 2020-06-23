App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 impact | Homebuyers' wait gets longer; 4.66 lakh units slated for 2020 delivery may miss deadline

Nearly 4.12 lakh units that were expected to be completed in 2021 across top seven cities may also get delayed

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With construction activity slowing down due to coronavirus and the resultant lockdown, completion deadlines for almost all 4.66 lakh housing units across seven cities that were to be delivered by year-end have got extended, according to a report by ANAROCK.

Before COVID-19 struck, over 8.78 lakh units were expected to be completed in 2020 and 2021, in the top seven cities. Of this total expected supply, nearly 4.66 lakh units were to be added in 2020 and the remaining 4.12 lakh units in 2021, ANAROCK said in the report.

NCR was to see maximum completions in both years – of about 2.40 lakh units. Of this, 1.01 lakh units were to come up in 2020 and another 1.39 lakh units in 2021. MMR is second with nearly 2.10 lakh units expected to be delivered in two years – 1.07 lakh units in 2020 and nearly 1.03 lakh units in 2021, it said.

Close

Bengaluru was expected to see the delivery of nearly 1.51 lakh units in 2020 and 2021. This year, the city was likely to see the delivery of 1.01 lakh units while in the next year it was just half at nearly 50,000 units.

Moneycontrol News
Moneycontrol News
Moneycontrol News|Moneycontrol News

Most state RERAs have already given a six-month extension to developers on previously committed timelines. However, homebuyers’ wait could run into several additional months for well-funded projects and as much as two years for others.

Nearly 4.12 lakh units were expected to be completed in 2021 across the top 7 cities – 12 percent lower than in 2020. Most of these projects will probably also get delayed.

“Homebuyers will have to adjust to new realities. As many as 4.66 lakh units were slated to be delivered in 2020 and another 4.12 lakh in 2021. Maximum completions (in both years) were to happen in NCR (approx. 2.40 lakh units). This region is set to witness more project delays over and above the backlog of over 2 lakh units already delayed in the region from before,” said Anuj Puri, Chairman – ANAROCK Property Consultants.

“The Government must intervene to address multiple challenges including labour shortage in top cities. Even if developers have the financial strength, it will still take a while for most of them to resume construction because lakhs of labourers have left cities and migrated back to their villages. Moreover, many of the top cities are still grappling with the virus,” he said.

First Published on Jun 23, 2020 01:08 pm

tags #coronavirus #delay #Homebuyers #Housing #Real Estate

