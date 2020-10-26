COVID-19 impact: Enquiries for home upgrades on the rise

With the work-from-home trend taking effect due to COVID-19, enquiries for larger houses across cities is also on the rise. Enquiries for larger homes in Bengaluru have increased up to 40 percent with property seekers predominantly scouting for 3 BHKs as against the previously-preferred 2 BHKs, a new report has said.

The current buyers are largely working couples with children, most currently pursuing the WFH and e-learning options. In many cases, their budgets have not increased - rather, they are willing to settle for peripheral locations to secure bigger homes and a better lifestyle at a more affordable price.

Likewise, we are also seeing an increase in enquiries for bigger spaces in MMR. In previous months, many buyers sought to upgrade from 1 BHK to 2 BHKs, says data made available by Anarock Property Consultants.

In Noida and Ghaziabad, an increasing number of buyers are looking for 3 or 4 BHKs, as opposed to the previously-preferred 2 BHKs. Those with lower budgets look for 2 BHK + study (2.5) of around 1,200 sq. ft. of built-up area.

In Gurgaon, demand for both 2 and 3 BHKs is as consistent as before. In Hyderabad, the preference for large homes of minimum 3 BHK was in place even before the pandemic and its fallout.

“In most cities, homebuyers are opting for 2.5-3 BHK configurations wherever they can purchase them within their budgets. The peripheral areas of our cities are invariably cost-effective – and even a larger home amounts to an added expense, homebuyers correctly see it as a secure investment for what are currently less-than-certain times,” said Santhosh Kumar, vice chairman – ANAROCK Property Consultants.

Most Indians begin their home ownership journey with small ‘starter’ homes, fully intending to upgrade to larger homes at a later stage.

Upgrade decisions are usually taken when finances improve on the back of higher salaries, as a higher salary improves affordability which is crucial for such purchases.