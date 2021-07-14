COVID-19 impact: Delhi-NCR luxury housing supply share rises to 17% in H1 2021 from 9% in 2020

Between 2018 and June 2021, approximately 11,300 new luxury units have been launched in the entire NCR.
Of the 10,570 units launched in NCR in H1 2021, at least 17 percent (approximately 1,800 units) were in the luxury and ultra-luxury segments priced more than Rs 1.5 crore. Noida accounted for the maximum share of such launches, a report has said.
Of this total luxury supply, at least 73 percent was in Noida, followed by 22 percent in Gurugram, and just 5 percent in Greater Noida, the report by Anarock Property consultants said.
“Noida accounted for the maximum new luxury share (73 percent) in the first half of this year, followed by Gurugram with a 22 percent share, and Greater Noida with a 5 percent share. Other NCR cities including Delhi, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Bhiwadi saw no new luxury housing launches in this period,” said Santhosh Kumar, vice chairman – ANAROCK Property Consultants.
Some of the leading developers that launched new luxury housing supply in NCR in 2020 and 2021 were Godrej Properties Limited, Sobha Limited, DLF Group, ATS Green, and Birla Estates, among others.
Between 2018 and June 2021, approximately 11,300 new luxury units have been launched in the entire NCR. A deep-dive into y-o-y trends reveals that the new luxury supply share was lowest in 2020.
Of approximately 26,010 units launched in 2018 in NCR, approximately 14 percent was in the luxury and ultra-luxury segments combined. Of this, Gurugram accounted for the highest share of 42 percent, followed by Greater Noida with 36 percent and Delhi with 18 percent.
In 2019, of approximately 35,280 units launched in the entire region, luxury housing had a 12 percent share. Of the total new luxury supply, Gurugram had a 63 percent share, followed by Greater Noida with 15 percent, Noida with 13 percent and Delhi with 9 percent.
In 2020, approximately 18,530 units were launched in NCR, of which the luxury segment comprised a mere 9 percent share. Of this luxury supply, Gurugram accounted for 63 percent while Ghaziabad and Noida accounted for 17 percent and 16 percent respectively, it said.