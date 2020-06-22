COVID-19 impact | Commercial space landlords open to maintenance waivers, extra rent-free periods

COVID-19 has led to expansion plans of many companies hitting the pause button and real estate strategies getting shifted to re-negotiations of contracts and delays in fit-outs. Most landlords are not entertaining rent abatement with existing occupiers, given force majeure clauses do not include pandemics or lockdown, but are open to common area maintenance waivers and extra rent-free periods to secure new deals, according to a report by JLL.

There are nearly 105 million square feet of Grade A stock with an upgradation potential in the top three markets of Bengaluru, Delhi NCR and Mumbai. Investment potential is of Rs 5,500 crore going forward which is likely to increase post the pandemic, the report stated.

Work-from-home, at best, a supplement to the traditional way of working from the office is expected to impact office market demand by an estimated 10 to 15 percent, JLL said in the report.

Most developers are reviewing Common Area Maintenance (CAM) charges discount or waivers and in larger markets of Delhi NCR and Mumbai, developers are open to discuss an extra rent-free period in cases of new deals. A similar trend seen in Chennai and Kolkata, JLL said in the report titled: The Next Normal - Real Estate in Post COVID World.

“Landlords are open to discussing early renewals in exchange for extended lock-in periods, to retain quality occupiers. Landlords not entertaining rent abatement with existing occupiers, given Force Majeure clauses, which do not include pandemics or lockdowns; they are open to CAM waivers and extra rent-free periods to secure new deals.”

Occupiers have put decisions regarding fresh take-up of spaces on hold. Their expected capital expenditure freeze has led to expansion plans being paused. It is renewals driving leasing activity, the report said.

Occupiers are increasingly looking at short-term rent relief, lease restructuring or extend-and-blend options. In case of fresh deals, tenants trying to push the rent commencement date, the report said.

“In the short-term, re-negotiation of contracts between landlords and occupiers is the underlying trend in the office real estate market,” as per the report.

The office market saw the net absorption fall by 30 percent i.e. to 8.6 million sq. ft. in Q1 2020, mirroring the moderation of quarterly economic growth to 3.1 percent.

Impact on Capital Markets

While annual investments crossed 5 bn dollars for the last three years, 2020 started on a weaker note, the time period between January to March 2020 saw a 58 percent decline in investments y-o-y, with transactions paused. A nationwide lockdown meant no face to face meetings, site visits, legal due diligence and financial closure, therefore leading to transactions coming to a standstill.

“Income stability, indispensable business operations and occupational density are expected to be the key determinants for investment evaluation. Data centers, logistics (including warehousing), critical office outsourcing facilities and global in-house centers are expected to attract capital,” adds the report.

In the short term, the institutional investors are expected to be risk-averse and cautious over the next few quarters leading to extended investment cycles.

Impact on Residential Market

Due to the pandemic, homebuyers have deferred purchase decisions, resulting in a 30 percent sales decline in Q1 2020. In the short-term, developers will focus on restarting their construction activities and offloading unsold inventory, the report said.

Developers have locked in capital of an estimated Rs 3.7 trillion and liquidity challenges are expected to exacerbate with sales velocity expected to come down, it said.

According to top developers surveyed in the residential sector, there are Indications of price rationalisation in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata. Construction activities are expected to gradually resume nationwide and in major cities, projects are resuming.

Residential market’s revival hinges on intensity and duration of the pandemic. As consumer sentiments improve after the lockdown period, sales in the affordable and mid segments are expected to show initial green shoots of recovery towards the end of 2020, with the onset of the festive season, the report added.

Going forward, buyers would prefer ready-to-move-in projects by reputed developers. Developers may offer lucrative payment structure and schemes to clear unsold inventory, it said.

Co-living revenue shared opportunities could increase with developers looking to monetize their unsold assets, it said.

Consolidation in the market to further speed up and only the fittest will survive and capture a major share of the market, it added.