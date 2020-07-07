COVID-19 impact | Cities experiencing higher price decline saw increased demand

Amid the COVID-19 scare, real estate prices in top eight cities observed a 2-9 percent decline in April as an immediate reaction to the crisis, but the overall price decline recovered in the April-June quarter to just a 1-5 percent decrease across Tier I cities. Cities that experienced a higher price decline also saw an increase in consumer demand, the Magicbricks’ Propindex Report Q2 2020 stated.

Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru, which were India’s best-performing markets in the pre-COVID-19 phase, witnessed the maximum price decline, but the least drop in consumer demand, indicating that homebuyers are now active in these markets and are looking for exciting deals.

Gurugram and Noida in the National Capital Region (NCR), which were already facing headwinds for quite some time, resisted downward pressure on price, the report said.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) fared slightly better as compared to other regions despite being worst hit by COVID-19. The average price decline was in the range of 0.4 percent to 0.8 percent.

Magicbricks’ Propindex Report Q2 2020 claims that the property buyer market sentiments are on the path to recovery, with buyer searches on its property portal set to surpass pre-COVID levels, indicating robust underlying fundamentals on the demand side.

“India’s real estate sector is on the road to recovery. Prices have shown a marginal decline, whereas demand has been steadily coming back. Actions have been taken by the government on the recovery package and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reduced repo rates by more than 100 basis points since the lockdown. This augurs well for the industry. Our data suggests that search activity is almost back to pre-COVID levels,” said Sudhir Pai, CEO, Magicbricks.

In Delhi, prices dropped across most budget categories, with the highest price decline witnessed in premium properties costing more than Rs 15,000 per square feet. In Q2 2020, affordable houses, especially two and three BHKs, which cost below Rs 10,000 per sq ft, witnessed better traction compared to other configurations, making up for a substantial three out of four property searches in Delhi, the report said.

In Bengaluru, a 2.8 percent QoQ price decline in the ready-to-move segment washed away gains made during the previous six quarters. However, demand for 1 BHK and 2 BHK configurations is likely to further shoot up due to reduction in stamp duty for properties costing up to Rs 35 lakh.

In Chennai, the residential market clocked a 2.3 percent YoY growth, but the recent pandemic brought a 3.1 percent decline in prices in Q2 2020. Still, 87 percent of the city’s demand falls under the 2 and 3 BHK configuration, showing domination of mid-segment consumers

In Mumbai, most price segments (across price brackets) witnessed a price decline for the quarter, but affordability played a major deciding factor for buyers in Mumbai, with houses below Rs.10,000 per sq ft making up majority of the demand.