COVID-19 | Embassy REIT plans to vaccinate 4,900 frontline staff across its business parks in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. (Representative image: Reuters)

Embassy REIT, India’s first listed REIT, has said that it plans to vaccinate over 4,900 frontline staff across its business parks. Over 550 frontline staff working at the business parks have received vaccinations in the last few days, the company said.

The company along with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the administrative body responsible for civic amenities in Bengaluru, set up the first COVID Vaccine Centres (CVC) at Embassy Manyata Business Park and Embassy TechVillage, Bengaluru.

The frontline staff are to be vaccinated across locations in Mumbai, Pune, NCR, and Bengaluru.

The pilot vaccination drive extended to frontline staff of the Parks was launched at Embassy Manyata Business Park and Embassy TechVillage, Bengaluru on April 8, 2021, and April 9, 2021, respectively, and witnessed over 380 front line staff from Embassy REIT and its occupiers receive the vaccine, it said.

An additional 160 frontline staff at Embassy GolfLinks were vaccinated at Manipal Hospital. Embassy REIT has over 4,900 frontline staff across locations in Mumbai, Pune, NCR, and Bengaluru, the company said.

The REIT has accelerated their discussions with local civic authorities, and private hospitals to extend the vaccination programme for employees of the over 200 occupier base across all the Embassy REIT business parks in India.

Embassy REIT owns and operates a 42.4 million square feet portfolio of eight infrastructure-like office parks and four city-centre office buildings in office markets of Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, and the National Capital Region.