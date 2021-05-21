COVID-19 | Embassy REIT and corporate tenants setting up 69 ICU-beds in three government hospitals in Bengaluru

Embassy Office Parks REIT and its corporate tenants have set up 69 ICU beds in three government hospitals in Bengaluru.

Embassy Office Parks REIT, the country’s first listed REIT and the largest in Asia by area along with its office park tenants have mobilised Rs 7.3 crore to set-up 69 fully fitted ICU beds, life-saving medical equipment and manpower to operationalize ICUs in three government hospitals in Bengaluru.

Embassy REIT, through its Corporate Connect Programme, has mobilized over Rs 7.3 crore with corporates partners ANZ, Swiss Re and CapitaLand, amongst others, the company said in a statement.

The hospitals will also benefit from manpower assistance from Doctors for You, Cloud Physicians and LabourNet with the support of Azim Premji Foundation, which will tackle the acute shortage of intensivists, doctors and nurses required to operate the ICUs. The health department will provide ventilators for these hospitals from the Prime Ministers Relief Fund.

Currently, 46 of the 69 ICU Beds are in the process of being set-up and operationalized at the Epidemic Diseases Hospital in Indiranagar and Jayanagar General Hospital. The remaining 23 ICU Beds will be finalized in the coming week. The beneficiaries of these hospitals will receive treatment free of cost, the company said.

Embassy REIT had previously donated Modular ICU beds for Covid-19 patients at KC General Hospital during the first wave of the pandemic, which are being used at maximum capacity.

Embassy REIT, listed in April 2019, is India's first publicly listed Real Estate Investment Trust. It owns and operates a 42.4 million square feet portfolio of eight infrastructure - like office parks and four city-centre office buildings in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, and the National Capital Region.

Meanwhile, Singapore's CapitaLand's philanthropic arm has committed Rs 15.7 crore for providing healthcare support across various states in India to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation will be used to procure more than 1,200 emergency medical supplies such as intensive care unit (ICU) beds, oxygen concentrators, pulse oximeters, ventilators, personal protection equipment (PPE), and surgical face masks.

A COVID Care Centre at CapitaLand's International Tech Park will also be set up. "CapitaLand Hope Foundation is committing about Rs 157 million to provide India with immediate medical and healthcare support as the country fights against the second wave of COVID-19," the company said in a statement.

CapitaLand will also support the installation and maintenance of a 60-metric tonne oxygen-generating plant at Stanley Government Hospital in Chennai. To date, CapitaLand has committed about Rs 179 million (approximately S$3.2 million) in support of COVID-19 relief efforts in India.

“CapitaLand is mobilising our resources in various countries and in India to ensure that vital medical supplies and support reach those most affected. We have also set up a COVID Care Centre at our business park to provide additional healthcare support to employees, tenants and the neighbouring Bangalore Whitefield community. Through our collective efforts, we believe that India will emerge stronger from this crisis,” said Jonathan Yap, president, CapitaLand Financial, who also oversees CapitaLand’s business in India.

CapitaLand Ltd is one of Asia's largest diversified real estate groups. Headquartered and listed in Singapore, it owns and manages a global portfolio worth about Singapore dollar 137.7 billion as of March 31, 2021.