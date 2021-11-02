Court receiver hands over possession letters to 28 Amrapali homebuyers on Dhanteras

As many as 28 Amrapali homebuyers received their possession letters on Dhanteras day from the Supreme Court-appointed court receiver in Greater Noida.

The Supreme Court was informed on October 25 that as many as 150 flats completed by the government’s construction arm NBCC are expected to be handed over to Amrapali homebuyers on Dhanetras.

NBCC sources told Moneycontrol that 28 homebuyers of the Centurian Park –Low Rise located in Greater Noida, who had made full payment for their apartments, were handed over the possession letter on November 2. Others would receive delivery of their units soon, they said.

NBCC has completed 110 flats in the project utilizing the amount it received from SBICap Ventures, the manager for the government's Rs 25,000-crore stressed-asset fund. SBICap had transferred the first tranche of disbursement worth around Rs 100 crore for the six stuck projects by the erstwhile Amrapali Group located in Noida and Greater Noida in August 2021.

NBCC is expected to complete the remaining 490 units of the said project by Holi next year, sources said.

“It is a momentous day when after almost seven years’ struggle the homebuyers received their homes due to the intervention of the Hon'ble Supreme Court. We are hopeful that even for other projects, the paucity of funds will be taken care of and NBCC will complete them as per the construction schedule given by it,” said Kumar Mihir, advocate who is representing homebuyers in the Amrapali case.

The SC on October 13, 2020, had permitted the court receiver to incorporate a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to enable flow of funds from SBICap for completion of unfinished projects. SBICap has agreed to fund Rs 650 crore for around 7,000 stuck units. The projects receiving the funds include Silicon City-1, Silicon City-2, Crystal Homes, Centurian Park- Low Rise, O2 Valley and Tropical Garden where 6,947 units are stalled of which 6,132 units are sold but homebuyers are awaiting delivery.

NBCC is tasked with executing construction of more than 20 housing projects with an estimated investment of over Rs 8,000 crore under the supervision of a court-appointed committee.