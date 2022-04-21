County Group to invest Rs 850 crore for mixed-use commercial development in Delhi's Pitampura

Noida-based County Group is developing 1.1 million sq. ft of mixed-use commercial development, County Courtyard, in Delhi's Pitampura for which it will invest Rs 850 crore.

“County Courtyard will be a single-phase mixed-use office-retail freehold commercial project. The project's total cost is expected to be around Rs 850 crore, of which Rs 400 crore is the cost of construction and Rs 450 crore is the cost of land, the project will be delivered within the next three years," said Amit Modi, director County Group.

The project will consist of two towers with six floors of retail stores and 38 office floors each, along with dine-out and entertainment facilities, including a multiplex.

The project will consist of twin towers interlinked with a plaza. Towers Wing A and Wing B will be spread across an area of 5,300 sq. meters each respectively and offer six floors of retail stores, 38 office floors in each tower along with three-level basement parking and accommodate up to 600 cars with a provision for electronic vehicle charging points.

The project is being developed as a commercial, retail, and entertainment hub which will have a 4.05m floor-to-ceiling height, automated smart lighting systems for maximum energy preservation, rooftop solar panels, a break-out terrace on every floor, a four-screen multiplex, and a food court besides open green spaces, the company said.

In addition, investors will also have the flexibility to design office interiors according to their brand guidelines, the company said.

It will be located in Netaji Subhash Place (NSP), an established commercial hub in North Delhi. Spread across 75 acres NSP attracts footfalls of over 150,000 visitors on a daily basis.