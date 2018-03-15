Correction needed in land prices for cheaper homes: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday said that there is a need for correction in land prices to make housing reasonably priced for homebuyers.

"The cost of real estate goes up not because of cost of construction but because of land prices. There is need for correction of prices. Prices of land in Indian cities are sometimes equivalent to prices of New York and Washington. Cost of units is going up not because of cost of construction but because of cost of land, land held by middlemen. There is need for correction. Reality has to come in the real estate sector,” he said while addressing CREDAI’s real estate conclave 2018 titled Real Estate 2.0, Embracing Change.

He exhorted CREDAI, the realtors’ apex body, to not allow any black sheep from affecting the masses and to implement a self code of conduct to keep defaulters and violators out of its umbrella.

“The law alone will not help in dealing with this disease as there are legal ways to fight cases for years together,” he said and added that the best way is voluntary code of conduct and whoever violates the norms, such black sheep and fly by night operators should be kept at a distance.

Such measures would improve CREDAI's credibility and acceptability. "This is the need of hour for the real estate sector,” he said.

Naidu pointed out that many believe the affordable housing segment will drive the real estate sector in the coming months due to the supportive measures taken by the government.

CREDAI’s President Jaxay Shah said that since members of the realtors’ body announced in 2017 that they would develop over 375 affordable housing projects across the country, as many as 10 lakh affordable housing units have been taken up by Rajasthan and Maharashtra Credai members and will be monitored by KPMG every three months.

On Wednesday, the first day of the conclave, the realtors’ body demanded a reduction in GST, easier bank financing for purchase of land to develop affordable housing and single-window clearance for approval of real estate projects to boost the sector.

Stating that the real estate sector faced a triple whammy in form of demonetisation, GST and the new realty law, Shah said the industry is facing a "critical moment" and urged the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to take up these issues with the government on its behalf.

"We need proper treatment for this industry. We are into nation building. We are the safest investment industry. We have 3-4 major demands," Shah told reporters.

Banks should provide finance to purchase land for affordable housing projects, he said, adding that the area norm should be removed for the middle income group, so that more people can buy homes under government's credit-linked subsidy scheme.

On GST, he demanded that rates should be rationalised for the growth of the sector.

Like affordable housing, GST should be 8 per cent for the entire sector to boost demand for under-construction flats. The effective GST rate is 12 per cent after land abatement and there is no GST on completed flats.

CREDAI Chairman Getamber Anand said there should be proper land abatement as prices of land differ for city to city. CREDAI NCR President Pankaj Bajaj suggested that the government can give abatement on the basis of circle rate for each city.

The association also raised issues related to delay in approval of projects, especially environment clearances. It said India's ranking in ease of doing business will further improve if the government decides to have a single-window clearance.

CREDAI has about 12,000 members in 23 states and 178 city chapters.