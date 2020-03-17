Coronavirus pandemic | UP RERA, MahaRERA adjourn hearings until March 31

With the coronavirus outbreak causing major disruptions, the Uttar Pradesh RERA and MahaRERA on March 17 said they have decided to adjourn hearing of all complaints until March 31.

"Due to the coronavirus pandemic, UP RERA has decided to adjourn hearing of all complaints listed between March 18 to March 31, 2020 both at the Lucknow headquarters and the NCR Regional offices," UP RERA said in a public notice.

Rescheduled dates would be communicated soon, it said.

Homebuyers and real estate developers wanting to list urgent matters may write to Secretary, UP RERA, at contactuprera@up-rera.in, it said

UP RERA will again review the situation at the end of month before deciding to resume the court, it said.

MahaRERA also said in a public notice that all cases before it and the adjudicating officer shall be adjourned until March 31.

“The project/agent registration process is completely online. MahaRERA staff is allowed to work from home till further orders,” the notice said.

No such orders have been issued by Haryana RERA so far.

"No decision to call off hearings on account of COVID-19 has been taken so far. We are hearing cases as scheduled. However, in the event of the complainant or the respondent or their legal representatives being unable to attend the hearings on account of Corona virus, we are rescheduling the dates," a senior official told Moneycontrol.

Real Estate (Regulation & Development) Act, 2016 (RERA) came into effect from May 1, 2017, and Maharashtra was the first state to implement it by setting up MahaRera. Midwifed by two governments – UPA II and the NDA II – between 2009 and the 2016, the legislation was necessitated by the growing misery of tens of thousands of harried homebuyers.