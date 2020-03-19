Coronavirus pandemic | Retail staring at annual losses of over 50%

With several states across the country ordering a temporary closure of all shopping malls due to the coronavirus outbreak, mall operators may feel the heat with annual losses of more than 50 percent, retail experts have warned.

"We are at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. As on date all stores are shut and if it continues for another three months, we can expect that the business for the full year could be less than 50%. It all depends on how long this lasts and if it does, it can be as bad as almost half," Kumar Rajgopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India (RAI), told Moneycontrol.

Footfalls are almost nil as most malls across the country are shut and sales too are down by 70 percent.

"This is unprecedented in the retail history in our country. As many as 80 percent of malls across the country are shut and almost 30-40 percent high street stores are shut across the country for the last 15 days. We require some kind of assurance from both the state and the central government. We have not specifically asked for a force majeure yet as it may have huge implications," he added.

RAI is planning to approach various government authorities such as the PMO, Finance Ministry, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) to help resolve issues being faced by retailers across the country.

Retailers have asked for three sops from the government - liquidity to be eased for retailers, employment concerns to be taken care of for the sector and clear directions from a single authority on whether stores should remain shut.

"Our concern as retailers’ association is three-fold. First, it is do with our own community. If that does not exist, retail does not exist. We want the government to ensure that employees keep getting salaries for the next three to five months. Some kind of assurance for employee support from the state or the Central government. Coronavirus was not short lived in China, it cannot be short lived in India. We need clear directions from the Centre and the state government whether to or not to keep a particular store shut, we do not want vigilantes to take over. We require a single enforcing authority from each state government and central government to give us directions," Rajgopalan told Moneycontrol.

With the COVID-19 issue likely to linger till at least Q1FY21 (April-June 2020), mall operators stand to lose 20-25 percent of their annual revenue assuming that a rent-free period is given to retailers, said an analysis by ICICI Securities.

This implies a revenue loss for retailers such as apparel/department stores, multiplexes and food QSRs during the period of mall closure. Also, retailers may have to potentially bear the store rental costs (typically anywhere between 15-25 percent of store consumption), it said.

It said that a bounce back was likely once the situation improved. Given the evolving situation with respect to COVID-19 across India, mall operators and their tenants/retailers potentially face losses in the March-June 2020 period. However, in case of an improved situation from Q2FY21 onwards (July 2020), consumers may flock back to malls.

It noted that in Q1FY21 revenues were at risk for mall operators. Malls are an annuity business with a few seasonal variations (sale season/festive season) which is captured through revenue share when store consumption crosses a fixed threshold. During leaner periods, a minimum guarantee ensures downside protection for the mall operator.

“All these measures and along with it, the increased risk of contagion in public spaces is expected to lead to a very sharp drop in footfalls in the multiplexes particularly those in malls. Acuité expects a precipitous drop of over 50 percent in multiplex footfalls in the next two-three months particularly for those which are primarily located in retail malls at Tier I/II cities,” said Suman Chowdhury, President-ratings at Acuité Ratings and Research.

The top eight main cities of India have 126 malls sprawling over more than 61 mn sq ft area and more than 100 malls have multiplexes attached, said Anarock Retail.