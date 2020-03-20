Coronavirus pandemic | Metro services to remain closed on March 22 in view of 'Janata Curfew'

In the wake of the 'Janata Curfew' to be observed on March 22, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and Noida Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (NMRC) have decided to shut their services.

“The move is aimed at encouraging public to stay indoors and maintain social distancing, which is essential in the fight against Covid-19,” Anuj Dayal, executive director, corporate communications, DMRC said.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Thursday rose to 14, according to the Delhi Health Department.

Calling for "resolve and restraint" to fight coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 19 asked the nation to observe Janta curfew on Sunday.

On March 19, DMRC announced the following measures to counter the spread of coronavirus. It asked commuters to use metro only for essential travel. "Please travel by the Metro only when it is essential and unavoidable," it said in a statement.

Maintain social distancing. "Maintain at least 1-metre distance from each other while travelling in the Metro or at the station. Standing passengers will not be allowed and alternate seats to be left vacant," it said.

Thermal Scanning. "Random thermal scanning of passengers will be carried out at all metro stations. In case anyone has a fever or is observed to have any symptom of Corona Virus, he/she will be referred for medical tests and quarantine to the authorities," it said.

Trains may not stop at such stations which may be having crowding i.e. less than the expected distance of 1 metre between the passengers, it said.

The statement said that the frequency of trains "may be altered depending upon the exigencies of the situation."

" Any passenger who has symptoms similar to those infected by COVID–19 virus are strictly advised to avoid travel by the Metro or any other mode of public transport," the statement said.

Noida Metro Rail Corporation Ltd has also decided to close its services on March 22 on account of Janta Curfew.

"NMRC also urges all Metro commuters and citizens to maintain social distancing and avoid using public transport until extremely essential. NMRC all requests everybody to follow the guidelines issued by the Health Ministry and cooperate with one another with patience to curtail the spread of this virus," NMRC said in a statement.