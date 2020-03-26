App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic: Lodha Group waives retail lease rentals until retail operations restart

Maintenance charges will be reduced as per actual expenses during this period, the company said in a statement

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown affecting retail activities, Lodha Group has announced full waiver for its retail partners until the retail operations restart.

Retail partners, who are renting spaces in Lodha’s retail properties are exempted from paying rent since March 15, until the government permits reopening of retail operations. Maintenance charges will be reduced as per actual expenses during this period, the company said in a statement.

Adhering to the closing of premises that have large public gatherings, retailers including malls (excluding essential services) are currently in distress as government announced a strict lockdown to further contain the spread of COVID-19.

Close

Small retailers across the country are struggling to meet payroll and facing tremendous pressure on rent payments.

Moneycontrol News
Moneycontrol News
Moneycontrol News|Moneycontrol News

While there is no clarity with respect to interest deferment or waiver to ease developer’s burden arising from this lockdown, the Group has decided to give the rental waiver during this national emergency, the company said in a statement.

“The retailers, especially SMEs, need to focus on paying their employees and taking care of their families. At this point, rent is a huge source of stress for them and we at Lodha feel that someone has to take the lead in reducing the stress from the system, which gets transmitted and amplified the longer it is left unattended,” said company spokesperson.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 26, 2020 05:27 pm

tags #coronavirus #lockdown #malls #Real Estate #rental #Retail

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.