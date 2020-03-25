Strict action to be taken against landlords forcing doctors to vacate premises: Delhi govt

The Delhi government has said that strict action would be taken against landlords forcing doctors and nurses treating coronavirus patients to vacate their rented premises.

The Delhi government order said that "such behaviour amounts to obstructing public servant in discharging their duties"."

Police has been directed to take strict penal action against such landlords under the law, the order said.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that people should not discriminate against and harass those professionals such as doctors, nurses, pilots and air hostesses who are extending help in this fight against the virus.

Kejriwal said he had received complaints in many places in Delhi that these great people are facing discrimination, which is unacceptable.

"If anyone is affected by coronavirus, it is our responsibility to do their treatment so that they can recover fast but if they are not affected then they should not face any kind of discrimination," he said.

Earlier, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had also expressed his anguish at the situation.

"Deeply anguished to see reports pouring in from Delhi, Noida, Warangal,Chennai etc that doctors and paramedics are being ostracised in residential complexes and societies. Landlords are threatening to evict them fearing Covid-19 infection. Please don’t panic," he had tweeted.