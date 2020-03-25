App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Strict action to be taken against landlords forcing doctors to vacate premises: Delhi govt

The Delhi government order said that “such behaviour amounts to obstructing public servant in discharging their duties.”

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi government has said that strict action would be taken against landlords forcing doctors and nurses treating coronavirus patients to vacate their rented premises.

The Delhi government order said that "such behaviour amounts to obstructing public servant in discharging their duties"."

Police has been directed to take strict penal action against such landlords under the law, the order said.

Close

Track this blog for latest updates on coronavirus outbreak

Moneycontrol News
Moneycontrol News
Moneycontrol News|Moneycontrol News

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that people should not discriminate against and harass those professionals such as doctors, nurses, pilots and air hostesses who are extending help in this fight against the virus.

Kejriwal said he had received complaints in many places in Delhi that these great people are facing discrimination, which is unacceptable.

"If anyone is affected by coronavirus, it is our responsibility to do their treatment so that they can recover fast but if they are not affected then they should not face any kind of discrimination," he said.

Earlier, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had also expressed his anguish at the situation.

"Deeply anguished to see reports pouring in from Delhi, Noida, Warangal,Chennai etc that doctors and paramedics are being ostracised in residential complexes and societies. Landlords are threatening to evict them fearing Covid-19 infection. Please don’t panic," he had tweeted.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 25, 2020 05:29 pm

tags #coronavirus #doctors #landlords #Real Estate

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.