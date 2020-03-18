Coronavirus pandemic | DDA suspends all public dealings

As a preventive measure to contain the spread of Covid-19, the Delhi Development Authority has decided to suspend all public dealings or hearings and submission of papers at counters in DDA offices until further notice.

"For urgent hearings on individual cases, appointment be sought through email from the concerned director. Prior permission with appointment date/time to be sought through email to enter DDA premises, it said.

The official e-mail IDs of DDA officers are available on DDA's website under Employees Corner.

All appointments will be rescheduled in Nagrik Suvidha Kendras and fresh dates will be given by the concerned lease administrative officer, the DDA statement said.