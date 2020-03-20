Coronavirus pandemic | Court receiver in Amrapali case cancels meetings with homebuyers

Even though the government's construction arm NBCC Ltd has said that it will float a tender for development of eight stalled housing projects of embattled Amrapali group in Noida and Greater Noida with an estimated value of over Rs 5,000 crore, the court receiver appointed by the Supreme Court has decided to cancel meetings with homebuyers until March 31 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"In view of Covid-19, the office of the receiver has decided to suspend and cancel the meetings with homebuyers until March 31, 2020. People are at liberty to send mails," the court receiver R Venkataramani appointed by the Supreme Court said in a statement posted on his blog.

The court receiver's office also said construction of several Amrapali projects will be expedited and that NBCC would be asked to call tenders for the projects in Noida – Crystal Homes; Greater Noida – Centurian Park Terrace Homes, Centurian Park Tropical Garden, Dream Valley Phase 1, Dream Valley Phase 2, Dream Valley Enchante, Leisure Valley Villas, Leisure Valley Verona and Leisue Valley Adarsh Awas Yojna.

Tenders for other projects that include Leisure Park and Smart City would be issued soon after the tenders for the first set of projects are released.

“The issue of tenders for all the projects is expected to be completed before Aoril and basis the flow of funds, work will also commence,” the court receiver’s office said.

Menawhile, in a regulatory filing, NBCC said the company has received a letter from R Venkataramani, court receiver appointed by the Supreme Court, dated March 18 "to call the tender for 8 Housing projects comprising 23,013 housing units at Noida and Greater Noida having estimated project value of Rs 5,075.75 crore."

The apex court had appointed NBCC to develop these projects and fixed the project management fees at 8 per cent, it said.

On July 23, 2019, the apex court had cracked its whip on errant builders for breaching the trust reposed by homebuyers and ordered cancellation of the registration of the Amrapali Group under the real estate law RERA, and ousted it from its prime properties in the NCR by nixing the land leases.

The top court had also termed the sequence of events in Amrapali group a "shocking and surprising state of affairs" where such large-scale cheating has taken place and middle and poor class home buyers were duped and deprived of their hard-earned money.