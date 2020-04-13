App
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Construction work on govt projects to restart in UP from April 15

The workers will have to follow social distancing norms strictly at the sites, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya has said.

Moneycontrol News
Construction work on government projects is expected to resume from April 15 in Uttar Pradesh but social distancing will have to be followed at these sites, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said on April 13, offering a peek into the state’s plan for after the lockdown.

The decision was taken at a meeting of a committee constituted by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath where principal secretaries of all construction departments were present, Maurya told mediapersons.

The 21-day nationwide lockdown called to curb the spread of coronavirus ends April 14 but it is unlikely that all the restrictions would be lifted.

Some states have already decided to continue with the restrictions till month-end.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who announced the lockdown, will address the nation at 10am on April 14, where he is expected to spell out Part 2 of the government’s plan to tackle the spread as confirmed cases inch closer to 9,200-mark.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on April 12 had said the state government had set up some committees that will work on different schemes after April 15 and contribute towards successfully fighting the novel coronavirus.

"The state government will fully follow the guidelines of the government of India. We have formed a committee under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya that will work on the scheme of construction works while following lockdown and social distancing so that labourers can get some work," he had said in a statement.

The country’s most populous state, Uttar Pradesh has so far confirmed 550 cases.

In a video message, Adityanath said his government would contribute towards successfully carrying out the fight against the novel coronavirus under the leadership of the Prime Minister.

“To avert any crisis situation in the state, the state government has set up some committees which will work on different schemes after April 15," he said.

First Published on Apr 13, 2020 04:51 pm

