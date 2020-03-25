Coronavirus pandemic | Govt permits employees due to vacate official premises to stay until May 31

In view of the countrywide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, the government has decided to allow employees, who were due to vacate their official premises, to retain their accommodation for another 75 days until May 31.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has of late has received queries from allottees of the General Pool Residential Accommodations (GPRA), who are due to vacate their flats/ houses but are unable to do so in view of the countrywide lockdown and advisories regarding social distancing, a ministry statement said.

Taking into consideration the extraordinary situation which is not conducive to vacating the premises, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has, therefore, allowed suo-motu retention for the period from March 17, 2020, to May 31, 2020 for all allottees under the Central Government General Pool Residential Accommodation (CGGPRA) Rules, 2017, it said.

The relaxation will be applicable to all cases of retention and change of accommodation under GPRA Rules.

The retention will be suo moto, that is, employees would not have to apply for retaining the premises. “The suo-moto retention period will be on the payment of licence fees as applicable to the allottee under these rules. No damage will be charged for this period,” a statement by ministry of housing and urban affairs said.

These relaxations will be given to such allottees also have become unauthorized occupant of government accommodation before March 17, 2020. However, in such cases, after the retention period of 75 days up to May 31, the damages at previous rates would resume, it added.