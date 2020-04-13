Coronavirus pandemic | 65% homebuyers may default on EMIs, says ICC

The coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown could lead to the real estate sector staring at an almost 65 percent payment default from homebuyers, the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) has said.

The sector may see a 65 percent payments default from customers who pay EMIs that are linked to construction, it stated.

ICC recommended an interest-free loan EMI moratorium for six months to be provided as relief to the sector to survive through this difficult time.

The Indian real estate industry, which is currently worth around $12 billion, ranks second in the world in terms of generating employment and contributes about 5 percent of GDP.

As per a report, residential sales, which in 2019 stood at approximately 2.61 lakh units in these markets, may now range between 1.70 lakh and 1.96 lakh units. New launches may also witness a 25-30 percent decline during the same period to anywhere between 1.66 lakh to 1.78 lakh units.

ICC has also suggested that municipal taxes for at least a quarter be waived off for the sector. Organisations which are unable to clear taxes or bills should not be penalised and given time until three to six months for repayment, it added.