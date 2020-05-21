Coronavirus lockdown | Why your office space will look different when you return to work

As offices prepare to resume operations after the coronavirus-led lockdown, developers and occupiers of buildings should focus on de-densification and retrofitting of employees. This can be done by increasing space per employee, repurposing large meeting rooms into employee seating and overhauling reception areas and increasing the dependence on automation, contactless and voice-based technology, Colliers has said in its report.

Developers must formulate a back-to-work framework, with preparedness and business continuity as key aspects. Communication with tenants is as an important factor that can enhance tenant confidence, Colliers said.

The current situation of partial lockdown at workplaces, resulting from COVID -19 spread, warrants an increasing thrust on health and wellness by developers and occupiers, Colliers said in its report titled 'In pursuit of Health & Wellness' said, adding both developers and occupiers to formulate back to work strategy and standard operating protocols (SOP) focusing on employee wellness.

“Developers must adopt a dual approach incorporating building design to facilitate wellness in buildings and designing a wellness culture for the well-being of tenants. An efficient facilities management system enabled by the Internet of Things (IoT) should gain prominence, using sensor technologies for predictive maintenance. Also, Occupiers should consider aspects like retrofitting workplaces, such as repurposing large meeting rooms into seating plans, overhauling reception areas” says Arnab Ghosh, National Director, Fitout at Colliers International.

I"Occupiers focusing on wellness can not only protect their employees but also improve productivity and bottom lines,” said Megha Maan, Senior Associate Director, Colliers International India.

In view of the pandemic, developers should study realtime data on space usage in buildings’ common areas, to understand which areas are dense at specific time periods and identify options to repurpose the space. For developers, wellbeing ought to be a critical factor to attract and retain high-quality tenants. Developers can utilize wellness features in the design of future high- performance buildings (HPB).

As social distancing becomes the new normal, Colliers International suggests some immediate and short term measures, including design change and embracing efficient facilities management system enabled by the Internet of Things (IoT) that is expected to gain prominence, using sensor technologies for predictive maintenance.

Landlords should adopt new building technologies for HPBs, not only in design but also at each stage of the project using technologies such as virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and drones for building tours, and the IoT and online platforms for management.

International consultancy JLL also recently conducted a workplace survey on attitudes toward re-entry and found that people are generally concerned about returning to work and are worried about office cleaning procedures and the proximity of coworkers.

Employers and landlords alike should be clearly communicating the alignment between their overall re-entry strategy and day-to-day operational practices and critical employee, tenant and visitor behaviours to help people feel as comfortable and confident as possible as they return to work, JLL said in its guidebook on how to navigate re-entry.

Physical spaces will need to be re-thought to allow for a type of always-on social distancing that will become our new way of life. Returning to work will be a lengthy and extensive process. Owners of office towers and companies alike will need to prepare for re-entry and consider instructions from government and health officials, practice rigorous health procedures, utilize technology in new ways, and more, it said.

As per JLL’s guidebook, there should be three pillars to navigate re-entry to workplaces.

(Re)activate space: This addresses how and when should begin to return to spaces, and how space is structured and used once ready for re-entry, while balancing health, safety and financial implications.

(Re) spect health and wellness: Prioritizes safety, security and health of employees, tenants and visitors.

(Re)vitalize property and workplace operations: Focused on making properties and workspaces ready for productive re-entry, in adherence to new business and social distancing protocols, as well as government guidelines and requirements.

“As we gradually lift the lockdown, one of the key foreseeable challenges is preparing to gradually re-enter your space. There will be an endless list of questions to answer. With the right tools and resources, focus on specific challenges and expertise to drive successful implementation, you can deliver an effective and successful re-entry,” said Ramesh Nair, CEO and Country Head, India, JLL.



