Coronavirus lockdown: Should you pay rent through credit card?

Most tenants these days are worried about paying rent to landlords due to uncertainty regarding salaries getting credited to their accounts and, most importantly, whether they would be able to retain their jobs. Some have an additional worry – they are paying both rent and equated monthly installments (EMIs) for an under construction house which may have been delayed on account of COVID-19.

Keeping this in mind, several housing portals have introduced platforms by way of which tenants can transfer rent through credit card. Through these platforms, tenants can make rent payments without using cash and also opt for EMI moratorium on their credit card for three months to tide them over a liquidity crisis.

Housing.com has launched the Pay Rent platform on its mobile app to facilitate rent transfers using a credit card. This allows users to transfer rent directly to their landlord’s bank account and generate digital receipts instantly. Users also get up to 4 percent in rewards points and cash-back on their credit card for using their credit limit to transfer rent.

“Rent is probably one of the biggest expenses borne by individuals on a monthly basis. The COVID-19 pandemic has made people want to keep cash in hand due to economic uncertainty in the near future. The Pay Rent platform will allow users to maintain their liquidity if needed over the next couple of months by using their credit cards for rent transfers as it allows flexibility in repayment,” says Dhruv Agarwala, Group CEO, Housing.com, Makaan.com and PropTiger.com.

NoBroker.in, a property listing website, and RentPay, a rental payment facility of UK-based fintech Redgirraffe, have also introduced a facility to pay rent through credit cards.

NoBroker.com has partnered with HDFC’s payment app PayZapp to offer greater rewards on rent payment. The offer is valid on paying rent via NoBroker’s rent payment feature, NoBroker Pay.

Akhil Gupta, cofounder and CTO of NoBroker said, “We are tirelessly working to come up with solutions that would benefit our consumers in these times when many people are suffering liquidity crunch. We are happy to partner HDFC’s PayZapp, a recognized player in the financial domain. Our team is consistently working to minimize the impact of the current crisis on our patrons.”

The first option ideally should be to negotiate with your landlord, the second to seek help from family members and third even go in for a personal loan.

Experts say the best way out is to see if the landlord is willing to reduce your rent or for that matter deferring it by a few months. One must remember that the moratorium offered on credit cards dues is only for three months and any interest that builds on credit card dues can be as high as 36 percent to 48 percent.

“Only somebody hard hit for liquidity should consider the credit card route to pay rent as an option. Even assuming that they are looking at it as an option and they feel that at the end of three months their personal finance situation would be better, ultimately they would have to pay the amount. If the person is in a position to pay today, they do not necessarily have to get through a convoluted route of paying through a credit card and then paying the credit card company. If there is a problem, the interest could be as high as 36 percent and 48 percent. It is, therefore, not at all advisable to go in for a revolving credit option,” Suresh Sadagopan, the founder of Ladder7 Financial Advisories told Moneycontrol.

An ideal way out is to negotiate with your landlord, a credit card route for paying rent should be the last resort for people who do not have any investments at all. In these times of crisis the first line of defense should be your own investments, the second line of defense should be any kind of personal loan that charges you 14 percent and even less depending on your credit worthiness. And the third choice, in case you are hard up on cash, is to seek help from relatives for a temporary cash advance, he added.