Coronavirus lockdown | Lodha Developers sells 300 units across projects

The group’s UK business has generated new sales of about Rs 150 crore during the period, the company said
Real estate developer Lodha Developers has claimed to have sold about 300 units across multiple projects in Mumbai region since the start of the lockdown about five weeks ago, the company said in a statement.
The group’s UK business has generated new sales of about Rs 150 crore during the period, the company said.
On Akshay Tritiya held on April 26, the group sold 80 units across its residential portfolio with several buyers preferring ready-to-move inventories and projects with integrated living, the company said in a statement.
The company also saw interest across its diversified commercial portfolio, particularly with regard to enquiries for industrial and logistics space.
“We have been receiving constant enquiries for properties. The Covid-19 lockdown has made us all realize that owning a home for our families is very important. Lower interest rates on home loans are also helping. Ready to move-in homes and projects with integrated living are witnessing high interest,” said Prashant Bindal, chief sales officer, Lodha Developers, said.Lodha group had made a foray into the London market in 2013 with the acquisition of the landmark MacDonald House at 1 Grosvenor Square in prime Central London for over Rs 3,100 crore.
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365