Coronavirus lockdown guidelines | Construction work allowed, but conditions apply

The government has relaxed norms for resuming construction of roads, irrigation works and various industrial projects where workers are available on the site in a set of guidelines issued on April 15, a day after the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus was extended to May 3.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation on April 14 said the government would come out with rules that would kick in from April 20 to allow some economic activity during the extended lockdown.

“Considering the ongoing scenario, the move to start at least some of the construction activity on project sites, even with a limited workforce, is certainly welcome,” ANAROCK Property Consultants chairman Anuj Puri said.

The real estate sector, hit hard by the vital outbreak and the lockdown, has been calling for the resumption of some construction activity to cushion the blow.

The home ministry in an elaborate list of dos and don’ts allowed construction of roads, buildings and irrigation, industrial and renewable energy projects in rural areas as well as within municipal limits, provided workers are available and don’t have to be brought in from outside.

The restrictions, however, will not be relaxed in containment zones, the areas where one or more coronavirus infections or suspected cases are reported.

“Since many migrant workers had left for their villages post lockdown 1.0 announcement, we will have to wait and see how many are actually left back to resume work. Migrant workers comprise at least 80% share of the total 44 million workforce in the construction sector currently,” Puri said.

Hundreds of thousands of migrant workers had left cities for their homes in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and other parts of the country when the lockdown was first announced on March 24.

The government’s move will help the real estate sector to some extent. But the fact that coronavirus “hotspots” will not be able to resume activity is a dampener for markets such as the Mumbai Metropolitan Area (MMA), which has a high number of infections.

MMA, as per ANAROCK data, has the highest under-construction residential stock of nearly 4.65 lakh units in the country. It accounted for 30% of the overall 15.62 lakh under-construction stock in the top seven cities, Puri said.

In a letter to the home ministry, the department of promotion of industry and internal trade had recently said that “housing and construction sectors need to be allowed if the labourers stay at the sites with all facilities and safeguards, contractors shall ensure safety sanitation and distancing norms”.

“It is felt that certain more activities with reasonable safeguards should be allowed once a final decision regarding extension and nature of lockdown is taken by the Central government,” it had said.

The Uttar Pradesh government has also decided to resume construction work on government projects, provided social distancing norms are followed at the sites.

Under the fresh guidelines, inter-state, inter-district movement of people, metro, trains and buses will remain suspended till May 3.

Public places like cinema halls, malls, shopping complexes, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools and bars will also remain shut.

India has, so far, confirmed 11,439 cases and 377 deaths.

