Coronavirus lockdown | Construction activities should begin with conditions, DPIIT suggests

Housing and construction sectors need to be allowed if the labourers stay at the sites with all facilities and safeguards, Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade has suggested to the Ministry of Home Affairs in a letter

In a letter to Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, the department said that these activities are essential to improve the economic situation and provide liquidity in the hands of the people.

“Housing and construction sectors need to be allowed if the labourers stay at the sites with all facilities and safeguards, Contractors shall ensure safety sanitation and distancing norms,” it said..

“It is felt that certain more activities with reasonable safeguards should be allowed once a final decision regarding extension and nature of lockdown is taken by the Central government,” it said.

The country has been under a lockdown since March 23, 2020. The real estate body Naredco has estimated that the sector has incurred losses of Rs 1 lakh crore on account of COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown and sought a $200-billion package from the government to kick-start the economy.