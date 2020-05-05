Coronavirus lockdown 3.0: MahaRERA to hear only urgent cases until May 17

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has said that it would hear only urgent matters filed by realtors and homebuyers during the lockdown that has now been extended until May 17.

“Only urgent matters shall be listed and urgency of a matter shall be decided by the full bench of authority. Application for hearing of urgent matters may be submitted to Secretary, MahaRERA at secy@maharera.mahaonline.gov.in,” the Authority said.

It shall continue its operations and online delivery of all services, including project registrations, agent registrations, project extensions, corrections, updates and filing of complaints with all staff working digitally, it said in a notice.

The working of MahaRERA from May 18, 2020, will be decided only after further review and subject to further directions from Government of India as well as Government of Maharashtra, it said.

On April 2, it had decided to extend the validity period for registration of real estate projects, whose date of completion or for that matter extended completion date gets over on or after March 15, for a period of three months.

“MahaRERA shall accordingly issue project registration certificates, with revised timelines for such projects, at the earliest,” it said.

The authority has also extended the time limits of all statutory compliances in accordance with the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 that were due in March, April and May to June 30.