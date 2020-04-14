Coronavirus impact | Retail segment to witness maximum stress even after operations resume

The COVID-19 outbreak poses significant challenges to the real estate sector. While the residential segment is expected see new sales and launches getting deferred and commercial may see requests for waiver or deferment of rents from smaller tenants coming in, it is the retail segment which is likely to see muted footfalls even after resumption of operations, ICRA said.

The residential real estate sector has been under stress for a prolonged period due to weak affordability, subdued demand conditions, a high inventory overhang and more recently, a liquidity crisis. With the coronavirus outbreak, there has been a double whammy on the sector, experts from ICRA said at a webinar on 'Impact of Covid-19 and Challenges Ahead for the Indian Real Estate Sector'.

Going forward, demand risks in the residential sector are likely to increase, resulting in a substantial decline in new sales. Committed collections receivable from already booked sales are also likely to get impacted, given that mile-stone based payments may get deferred and some buyers may delay payments on account of economic uncertainties, the experts said.

Projects catering to the business, NRI and investment communities, where purchases tend to be largely self-funded, may also witness a more significant disruption in collections.

Less disruption would be expected in the home loan funded segment, although in some cases, pay cuts may lead to re-evaluation of buyer credit profile by HFCs, thus impacting incremental disbursements, they said.

On the supply side, new launches are likely to get deferred, not only due to operating issues, but also due to increasing economic uncertainties and likely moderation in developer inflows.

For ongoing projects, execution has been getting hampered due to reduced labour force presence and raw material supply chain disruptions attributable to lock-downs on non-essential services and contagion fears. Therefore, overall project development timelines and costs are likely to increase, though some cost savings on account of the prevailing decline in commodity prices are likely.

Track this blog for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak

It should be noted that since RERA guidelines provide for a one-year extension in project execution timelines, in case of events beyond promoter control, regulatory risks are reduced in the case of a short-term disruption.

Overall project cash flows are expected to suffer from the dual impact of slower collections and higher outflows on account of cost and time overruns, with the extent of impact being largely determined by the duration of the disruption and developer’s ability to absorb shocks, the experts said.

The office leasing segment will be relatively less impacted in the near term by COVID-19 related business disruptions as compared to other segments.

The rental inflows from the larger anchor tenants are expected to be less prone to delays and as per feedback from the landlords, many of the larger tenants have already paid the rents for the months of April. However, there could be requests for waiver or deferment of rents from smaller tenants, the experts said.

In case of the retail segment, even after resumption of operations, the footfalls are expected to be muted, therefore, the financial position of the tenants will continue to be stressed.

The rental income of the mall operators, which also comprises a portion of the revenue share, is expected to be significantly impacted, ICRA said.