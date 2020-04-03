Coronavirus impact: Residential bookings see a 78% drop in Feb–March

The coronavirus outbreak has hit the economy hard and the real-estate sector, too, has taken a beating. Residential bookings in February-March saw a drop of 78% from January and home-loan collections declined 250% during the period, a report has said.

In the commercial real estate, office construction may be delayed due to disruption in the supply chain, tenants might delay renewals to H2 2020 and also renegotiate rent-free periods until lockdown, a report by CREDAI MCHI has said.

The COVID 19 Impact: Real Estate report is based on a survey of more than 100 leading Mumbai Metropolitan Region developers and real estate experts and professionals.

“Due to COVID 19 and the subsequent lockdown, the Indian real estate industry, along with its allied industries, are experiencing a substantial slowdown in activities," CREDAI MCHI president Nayan Shah said.

Along with the decline in bookings, the residential sector saw walk-ins drop by almost 80% in a span of 30 days, it says.

As many as 7,766 confirmed site visits were cancelled due to coronavirus in the study’s 30-day period. While there was a 200% rise in cancellations in the third week of the study, the trend normalised to average in the last week, the report says.

As for commercial real estate, existing tenants might delay lease renewals to H2 2020 and may renegotiate rent-free periods.

Due to the higher yields and stability in the Indian office market, the report says, investments will remain stable except short-term hiccups.

With Embassy REIT giving almost 48% return until the market crashed in the first week of March, India will witness an increase in investments as investors are still very bullish about the Indian office assets in the long term, it says.

Co-working spaces can face long-term impact. Seat- based short-term leases could see a fall due to a surge in ‘work from home’ during the lockdown, it says.

The nationwide lockdown is expected to hit operations of industries and immediate investments in industrial properties.

The overall impact on the industrial assets would be low and recovery relatively faster than other real-estate asset classes, the report says.