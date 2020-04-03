App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact: Residential bookings see a 78% drop in Feb–March

Home loan collection witnesses a 250% drop in March 2020 as compared to January 2020, a report by Credai-MCHI has said

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The coronavirus outbreak has hit the economy hard and the real-estate sector, too, has taken a beating. Residential bookings in February-March saw a drop of 78% from January and home-loan collections declined 250% during the period, a report has said.

In the commercial real estate, office construction may be delayed due to disruption in the supply chain, tenants might delay renewals to H2 2020 and also renegotiate rent-free periods until lockdown, a report by CREDAI MCHI has said.

The COVID 19 Impact: Real Estate report is based on a survey of more than 100 leading Mumbai Metropolitan Region developers and real estate experts and professionals.

Close

“Due to COVID 19 and the subsequent lockdown, the Indian real estate industry, along with its allied industries, are experiencing a substantial slowdown in activities," CREDAI MCHI president Nayan Shah said.

Moneycontrol Brand Connect
Moneycontrol Brand Connect
.|.

    Along with the decline in bookings, the residential sector saw walk-ins drop by almost 80% in a span of 30 days, it says.

    As many as 7,766 confirmed site visits were cancelled due to coronavirus in the study’s 30-day period. While there was a 200% rise in cancellations in the third week of the study, the trend normalised to average in the last week, the report says.

    As for commercial real estate, existing tenants might delay lease renewals to H2 2020 and may renegotiate rent-free periods.

    Due to the higher yields and stability in the Indian office market, the report says, investments will remain stable except short-term hiccups.

    With Embassy REIT giving almost 48% return until the market crashed in the first week of March, India will witness an increase in investments as investors are still very bullish about the Indian office assets in the long term, it says.

    Co-working spaces can face long-term impact. Seat- based short-term leases could see a fall due to a surge in ‘work from home’ during the lockdown, it says.

    The nationwide lockdown is expected to hit operations of industries and immediate investments in industrial properties.

    The overall impact on the industrial assets would be low and recovery relatively faster than other real-estate asset classes, the report says.

    Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

    First Published on Apr 3, 2020 02:12 pm

    tags #commercial #coronavirus #Housing #Real Estate

    most popular

    COVID-19 | How China’s vaccine hunt will further impact India’s Northeast

    COVID-19 | How China’s vaccine hunt will further impact India’s Northeast

    They all retired before they hit 40. Then this happened.

    They all retired before they hit 40. Then this happened.

    COVID-19 | World Bank fast tracks $1 billion support for India

    COVID-19 | World Bank fast tracks $1 billion support for India

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.