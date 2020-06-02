Coronavirus impact: Rent for student housing facilities may decline by 25% if pandemic continues

If the coronavirus pandemic continues for long, the rent for student housing facilities may decline by 20 to 25 percent in the next few months. The sector may also consolidate with some smaller operators exiting, resulting in stronger players with a sustainable financial and operational model, a new report has said.

The current situation of COVID-19 has resulted in major changes affecting all four stakeholders of this segment— the colleges/educational institutions, students, asset owners and the student housing providers/managers.

In case the spread of COVID-19 continues for a longer time frame, the real estate prices, or rent for facilities, may undergo decline by 20-25 percent in the next few months and operators with a longer-term view can look to lock in these rentals, the report by EY has said.

“The B2C model, where most students pay monthly, has seen a larger impact. Students who have left are less likely to pay their monthly rentals for the remaining two months. But most operators have two months of refundable security deposit which may help them avoid revenue shortfall, though students may use force majeure as a reason to claim refunds,” said Gaurav Karnik, Partner and National Leader – Real Estate, EY India.

A few universities have reached out to operators asking them to collect fees on a monthly basis rather than collecting a full year in advance to reduce the cash flow impact on parents. Some operators are hoping for regulatory intervention that supports rental exemptions for tenants in such scenario. However, the regulation may also force the operators to pass on the savings to their students, the report said.

The report noted that many operators may lose out on three to four months of revenue due to the delay in commencement of the academic sessions. Some costs will also increase since there will be greater pressure on sanitation and cleanliness. If students decide to practise social distancing or operators offer it as a differentiator, they may also see lower occupancy.

In terms of bed configuration, on an average, the number of three or more bed categories to other categories is 45 percent. Assuming a 15-20 percent reduction in capacity, the effective loss in revenue for a 200-bed facility would be approximately Rs 15 lakh per annum which results in about 40 percent reduction in margin. A part of this can be recouped through higher fees.

Facility management costs likely to increase

Student housing rents have also increased by 7-10 percent per annum in the last three years. Operators will have to take a pause on increase this year considering the situation.

On the flip side the increase to their employee’s salaries and rent (which increase by 5-10 percent each year) can also be deferred. From a cost perspective, more cleaning and fumigation will be required. Facility management costs account for 10-15 percent of overall costs and this will go up marginally.

Revenues may go down due to virtual classes

A larger problem could arise if colleges decide to run the early part of the first semester or the first trimester through virtual classrooms to reduce the risks of infection. In such an event, the revenue loss could be close to four to five months. The impact is also likely to differ from city to city. Worst-hit cities may see session starts with virtual classes resulting in a longer no-revenue period.

Student housing is one of the asset classes that has attracted significant investment in the last three years, with about $600 million being committed.

Investment in this asset class was driven by market potential; approximately 40 million students and a demand-supply gap - only 20 percent of students get a hostel bed in the university; relative stability of cash flows and higher yields.

Rental yields (10-15 percent compared to 8-10 percent for commercial office assets) were also better than in other asset classes on a risk adjusted basis. Risks were lower since education was considered recession proof and low churn rates made for steady cash flows, the report said.



