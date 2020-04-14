App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact | Private equity players, real estate firms may permit deferral of rent: Report

Most office spaces have closed completely due to the nationwide lockdown.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Private equity (PE) firms and their real estate partners have begun forming a strategy for tenants seeking deferral of rental payments during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report in The Economic Times.

PE players such as Blackstone, Brookfield, Xander, GIC and Ascendas are considering several strategies, including deferral of rent, to prevent tenants from invoking the force majeure clause, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

India is currently in a nationwide lockdown till May 3 to contain the spread of COVID-19. This has caused most office spaces to close completely, since people are working from to practice social distancing.

Blackstone has reportedly started discussing the matter with its larger real estate partners like Embassy Group, RMZ and Salarpuria.

Blackstone has received 60 percent of its rental income for April from the properties it has leased, industry sources told the publication.

"Private equity firms have held multiple discussions and sought legal opinion on how to deal with a situation where tenants implement the force majeure clause," a source told the publication.

First Published on Apr 14, 2020 03:37 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Real Estate

