Coronavirus impact | Housing sales down by 19% across top-nine cities

Sales of housing units dropped by 19% across the top-9 cities in India in the first quarter of 2020 with Gurgaon witnessing the highest drop at 45%, according to a report by PropEquity.

Sales were down to 55,138 units versus 68,216 units in the fourth quarter of 2019 across the cities. The new supply or launches of housing units also decreased by 13% during the same period to 50,361 units from 58,049 units in Q4 2019, the report noted.

Real estate transactions in Q1 2020 primarily took place in January and February as the industry almost went standstill March onwards due to various measures and lockdown announced by the government to combat the spread of corona virus epidemic, the report said.

Noida, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Thane were the only cities where new launches witnessed a growth in Q1 versus Q4 at 9%, 16%, 20% and 4% respectively. These new launches were also primarily witnessed in January and February.

New launches in Gurgaon fell by 51% as compared to the last quarter. The new launches stood at 3,060 units in Q1’20. Sales also decreased by 45% in the sequential quarter at 1,650 units, the report said.

In the first quarter of 2020, Noida witnessed a 9% increase in new launches on a Q-o-Q basis. Whereas, sales decreased by 26% to 1,177 units during the same period.

New launches in Mumbai witnessed an increase of 20% on a quarterly basis with 4,668 units launched in Q1’20 while the absorption dropped by 11% to 5,332 units.

Kolkata saw 2,740 new launch units in Q1’20 decreasing by 40% on a Q-o-Q basis. Sales dropped by 24% to 3,673 units in Q1’20, the report said.

India’s IT capital Bengaluru saw a quarterly increase of 16% in new launches with 9,766 units launched in Q1’20. Sales dropped by 17% to 9,059 units during the same period.

“Beginning of Q1 was relatively better for the Indian real estate sector as many projects which were rightly priced attracted demand, especially for projects which were nearing completion. But March mid onwards, the real estate market came to a grinding halt due to the lockdown announced by the government, we expect transactions to resume only when there is certainty that the infection is contained and the number of cases start dropping,” said Samir Jasuja, founder and managing director at PropEquity.