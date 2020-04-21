Coronavirus impact | Demand for multi-story urban warehousing facilities set to rise: Report

With social distancing becoming the new normal post the coronavirus pandemic, retailers may be under pressure to secure warehousing locations close to their customer base and that may drive demand for multi-storey urban warehousing facilities to reduce delivery time and transportation costs, according to a report by Anarock.

Warehouses are currently restricted to cities' peripheral areas and far from the larger customer base.

COVID-19 has already underscored the importance of e-commerce in the ongoing lockdown. With an uncertain post-pandemic future looming over the retail sector, retail players may now need multi-level warehouses within city limits to service cities, it said.

With technology as a key enabler, such options can replace multiple single-storey warehouses on the city peripheries and thus save on overall operational and occupancy costs, the report noted.

Today, fast delivery is a crucial requirement for the seamless omnichannel strategy of e-commerce players. The fallout of the coronavirus pandemic can exceed the current lockdown and social distancing may become the new normal, at least over the mid-term. In such a market environment, retailers will be under pressure to secure warehousing locations close to their customer base, it said.

Solutions like multi-storey car parking are already firmly in place in India's most crowded and land-starved cities. Multi-storey warehouses of five or more storeys with tech-enabled loading on every floor are the next logical move.

Such warehousing facilitates maximum land utilization in land-starved cities like Mumbai. Multi-storey warehousing concept are already entrenched in South-Asian countries like Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Tokyo

“The compulsions of faster e-commerce growth in a post-pandemic world can kick-start demand for tech-enabled multi-storey warehousing. Such solutions are already in place in South Asian countries such as Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Tokyo,” said Santhosh Kumar, vice chairman, ANAROCK Property Consultants.

Budget 2020 packed several major announcements for the warehousing sector, including a plan to build a seamless national cold storage chain. The government also plans to create warehousing in line with Warehouse Development and Regulatory Authority (WDRA) norms. The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) will map and geotag warehouses and cold storages.

The primary demand for warehousing is currently concentrated around top cities like Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Pune. Due to its locational and distribution advantage, Kolkata has also emerged as a warehousing and logistics hub in the east.

However, the proliferation of e-commerce in smaller cities has kick-started a growing demand for warehousing in tier 2 cities such as Jaipur, Ludhiana, Coimbatore, Lucknow and Guwahati.

