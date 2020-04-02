Coronavirus | Housing sales may fall 25-35%; office absorption to see 13-30% dip: ANAROCK

Outbreak of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, and the subsequent 21-day lockdown is expected to substantially impact demand and supply across the real estate sector. Housing sales are likely to witness a 25-35 percent yearly drop in 2020 and net office absorption is expected to see a dip of 13-30 percent, real estate service company ANAROCK said.

Residential sales in 2019 stood around 2.61 lakh units across top seven cities. The same in 2020 may now fall to between 1.70 lakh and 1.96 lakh units, a report by ANARCOK, titled 'COVID-19: Will it reset Indian real estate', stated. Likewise, new launches may decline by 25-30 percent year-on-year to anywhere between 1.66 lakh and 1.78 lakh units.

Unsold inventory in 2020 will largely remain stable, with a single-digit annual decline of around 1-3 percent. The nationwide lockdown has completely halted construction activity. Project delays could run into several months for well-funded projects, and a couple of years for others. Nearly 4.66 lakh units across the top seven cities that were slated for completion in 2020 now face a high risk of delays.

The affordable housing segment, which gained significant traction over the last few years, may also take a hit. The COVID-19 outbreak will significantly affect affordable housing's target audience. With limited income and unemployment fears, buyers of affordable housing may defer purchase decisions leading to an estimated 1-2 percent rise in unsold stock within this segment in 2020.

Speaking on the report's findings, Anuj Puri, Chairman - ANAROCK Property Consultants, sees new trends emerging across segments of Indian real estate. "New business models will be tried, making players more reliant on technology for ensuring business continuity. Besides revisiting office requirements, corporates will now keep employee health and hygiene of assets as topmost priority.”

Retail leasing and new mall completions may see a 30-50 percent dip against previous growth estimates, with the revenue-sharing model expected to dominate going forward. Puri explained that retailers will prefer to partner with mall owners to mitigate risks arising from declining footfalls amid such unprecedented crises.

Net leasing in the Indian retail sector is estimated between 3.1 million and 4.3 million square feet in 2020, a decline of 49-64 percent YoY. Meanwhile, new mall completions will be between 4.2-5.9 mn sq. ft.

In terms of effective collections from retailers by mall owners, pressure on rentals is likely to be in the range of 10-15 percent in 2020, the report said.

With regard to office spaces, current estimates indicate office supply will remain between 33 mn and 40 mn sq ft in 2020, a reduction of 15-30 percent YoY. Net office absorption in 2020 is expected to drop to drop by 13-30 percent to 28-35 mn sq ft, the report said.

Office rentals will be under pressure as occupiers try and re-negotiate terms and cost. To reduce operations cost, telecommuting and rostered timings may become the new norm, depending on the nature of business - thus leading to higher demand for flexible workspaces, the report added.