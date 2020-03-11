Coronavirus: Decisions over commercial space take-up in India may see delays

While there may not be a major impact on office demand due to coronavirus, decisions over commercial space take-up may be delayed. Occupancy in flexible workspaces may also stay muted, according to a new report.

In 2020, as much as 54.3 million sq feet of gross absorption of commercial office space take is expected.

"Some delayed decision making by occupiers who depend on clearances from overseas, especially Asia are expected," said a report by Colliers titled 'COVID-19: Impact on India Real Estate'.

Occupancy in flexible workspaces may also stay muted in March, especially in Delhi‐NCR, as several start‐ups encourage employees to work from home, the report said.

In 2019, institutional investments from Singapore, Hong Kong and mainland China together accounted for 28 percent of total real estate investment in India. At a time when funds from Asia are increasingly looking towards India's Grade A office assets, investors are expected to remain bullish over the next five years.

However, slower decision‐making in H1 2020 is foreseen which could constrain capital deployment in India, the report said.

As far as the manufacturing sector is concerned, the United Nations has estimated that India will see a decline in trade of about Rs 2,510 crore, led by COVID‐19. India is among the top 15 most affected economies as China is its second‐largest trading partner, accounting for about 13.7% of imports in 2018.

"Precision instruments, machinery, automotive and communication equipment are the sectors most likely to be affected. This will likely have a moderate effect on office leasing demand in Q1. If the outbreak is contained in H2 2020, we expect see some recovery over Q3 2020," the report added.